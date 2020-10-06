Global and China Electric Duct Heater Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Electric Duct Heater market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Electric Duct Heater market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A duct heater which consists of a set of tubular heaters mounted in a support frame made of electroplated zinc or stainless steel sheet metal, is usually intended to heat air circulating in a duct network.
Segment by Type, the Electric Duct Heater market is segmented into
Terminal Air Heater
Main Air Heater
Process Heater
Segment by Application, the Electric Duct Heater market is segmented into
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Electric Duct Heater market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Electric Duct Heater market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Electric Duct Heater Market Share Analysis
Electric Duct Heater market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Electric Duct Heater business, the date to enter into the Electric Duct Heater market, Electric Duct Heater product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Indeeco
Wattco
Greenheck
Chromalox
Marley Engineered Products
VEAB Heat Tech AB
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
King Electric
Cetal
Heatrex
Tutco-Farnam
Electro Industries
Thermolec
Watlow
SinusJevi
Electrowatt
