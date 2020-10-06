Categories
Global Flexible Display Technology Market Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2020

This report focuses on Flexible Display Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Display Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsung Display (Korea)
LG Display(South Korea)
Hewlett-Packard Company (US)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Atmel Corporation (US)
Kent Displays (US)
Universal Display Corporation (US)
Novaled AG (Germany)
DowDuPont
Corning (US)
Philips Electronics (Netherlands)
Materion Corporation (US)
AU Optronics (Taiwan)
E Ink Holdings (Taiwan

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea

Segment by Type
Liquid crystal display (LCD)
Organic light emitting diode (OLED)
Electronic paper display (EPD)

Segment by Application
Smartphone
Tablet
Laptop
Smartcard
TV
Wearable Display

