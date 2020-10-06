Solar-Powered Pump Market – Detailed Account Of Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Impacting By 2020

This report focuses on Solar-powered Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar-powered Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
To Get Sample Copy of Report [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2623384
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hanergy (China)
Symtech Solar (USA)
Dankoff Solar (USA)
Solar Power & Pump (USA)
MNE (China)
JNTech (China)
JISL (India)
Tata Power Solar (India)
Grundfos (Denmark)
Lorentz (Germany)
Shakti Pumps (India)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Surface Suction
Submersible
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Drinking Water
Others
Enquiry For Discount [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2623384
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.researchmoz.us