Athletics vs Astros Live Stream Reddit Free, MLB Playoffs Game 3 Scores, Video, Prediction

Game 3 of the ALDS between the Astros vs Athletics could the final game of the series. Oakland is trying to avoid elimination, but a loss would mean the end of the season for the A's, who led the AL West pretty much wire to wire in 2020. They won the division by seven games over the Astros, who now lead the series two games to none and are looking for the sweep.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS app

Odds: HOU -115; OAK +105; O/U: 9

Pitchers: LHP Jesus Luzardo vs. RHP Jose Urquidy

Preview

These A’s have been here before. They were here just last week. They lost Game 1 of the wild card round to the White Sox and their backs were immediately against the proverbial wall. Now they need to reel off three straight against the Astros. The Astros did lose at least three games in a row four different times this season while the A’s put together winning streaks of at least three games five times, so we know it’s doable from both sides.

The Astros seem different, though, don’t they? It’s only been four games, but they’ve won all four in the postseason and are starting to play with that 2017-19 swagger, something that was mostly missing through their lackluster 29-31 regular season.

The Astros had ace Zack Greinke lined up and he is on the ALDS roster, but Tuesday it was announced that Greinke is out with an arm injury and Urquidy will get the ball for Game 3. In his lone start against the A’s this year, Urquidy allowed two runs in six innings.

The A’s counter with high-upside lefty Luzardo. He faced the Astros twice this season, both A’s wins, and he allowed four earned runs in 12 2/3 innings while striking out 12. Of note here with how much Dodger Stadium has been playing as homer-friendly, especially during the day, is that Luzardo allowed three homers in those two outings against the Astros.

Prediction

Don’t count the A’s out. We saw their resilience against the White Sox in the first round, a superior regular-season team to the Astros, but I’m just getting the vibe here the Astros are going to close this thing down. We’ll say Urquidy induces enough weak contact to hold the A’s down while Playoff George Springer (he’s 6 for 9 with two HR this series) continues to destroy the ball.

There has been no better time during this pandemic-impacted season for the Houston Astros to be this red hot than their current postseason run.

The Astros have won four straight games in the playoffs, and with a potential fifth consecutive victory today, they could find themselves back in the AL Championship Series, a round of the postseason that they’ve played in each of the last three years. All of the wins so far have been away from Minute Maid Park, where the Astros won’t be able to host a playoff game at all in 2020.

Houston has not won more than two consecutive road games during the regular season.

Houston’s Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Oakland Athletics is in progress. The Astros are the designated home team in this game.

The video above shows how George Springer’s big home runs in Game 2 put the Astros in position for a sweep today.

Amid the red hot batting from the team, particularly from stars Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros have sent solid pitching to the mound.

Framber Valdez is already 2-0 in the postseason, including a relief appearance, giving up only two runs that came in his ALDS Game 2 start.

Today, the Astros will start Jose Urquidy, who last pitched in Houston’s Wild Card clincher in Minnesota.

Urquidy got the nod in the midst of concern over current ace Zack Greinke’s pitching arm. Manager Dusty Baker held off on starting Greinke who was dealing with “some soreness in his arm.”

While Baker hopes a sweep of the series would give the former Cy Young Award winner rest before the ALCS, Greinke could be made available if the ALDS is extended.

Greinke has not pitched since starting their playoff opener on Sept. 29.

ALDS BACKGROUND AND SCHEDULE

Due to the pandemic, this series is being played at one site: Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. And given the circumstances, each game of the series is being played in consecutive days with no breaks that would typically be used for travel.

ASTROS VS. ATHLETICS: ALDS IN LOS ANGELES:

Game 1 : Astros 10, Athletics 5

: Astros 10, Athletics 5 Game 2: Astros 5, Athletics 2

Astros 5, Athletics 2 Game 3: Today, 2:35 p.m.

Today, 2:35 p.m. Game 4 : Thursday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)

: Thursday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary) Game 5: Friday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)

In the regular season, Oakland claimed victory in seven of the 10 games played against Houston.

The winner of this series moves on to the AL Championship Series to face the winner of the Yankees-Rays series at San Diego’s Petco Park. The ALCS is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 11.