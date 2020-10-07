Automated Data Annotation Tool Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2026

This report focuses on the global Automated Data Annotation Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Data Annotation Tool development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
CloudApp
iMerit
Playment
Trilldata Technologies
Amazon Web Services
LionBridge AI
Mighty AI
Samasource
Google
Labelbox
Webtunix AI
Appen
CloudFactory
IBM
Neurala
Alegion
Cogito
Scale
Clickworker GmbH
MonkeyLearn
Hive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Text Annotation Tool
Image Annotation Tool
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Use
Personal Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Data Annotation Tool are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
