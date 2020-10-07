Global Hardening Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Hardening Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hardening Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Hardening Machines are device used for hardening that is a type of surface hardening in which a metal part is induction-heated and then quenched. The quenched metal undergoes a martensitic transformation, increasing the hardness and brittleness of the part. Hardening is used to selectively harden areas of a part or assembly without affecting the properties of the part as a whole.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Hardening Machines and related service in the regions of Asia Pacific and other developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Hardening Machines. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Hardening Machines will drive growth in global markets. Globally, the Hardening Machines industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Hardening Machines is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like EMA Indutec, Denki Kogyo, EFD Induction, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Hardening Machines and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 45% revenue market share in 2017 is remarkable in the global Hardening Machines industry because of their lower cost of raw material and labor.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hardening Machines Market

The global Hardening Machines market size is projected to reach US$ 186.9 million by 2026, from US$ 180.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Hardening Machines Scope and Segment

Hardening Machines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hardening Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EMA Indutec

Denki Kogyo

EFD Induction

Inductotherm

Fuji Electronic

SMS Elotherm

EMAG Machine Tools

Park Ohio

Dai-ich High Frequency

Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH

Nabertherm

Heess

Shanghai Heatking Induction

AAGES SA

Chengdu Duolin Electric

Hardening Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Horizontal

Vertical

Others

Hardening Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Construction, Agriculture

Machine Tool

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hardening Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hardening Machines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hardening Machines Market Share Analysis

