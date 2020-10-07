Padres vs Dodgers Live Stream Reddit Free, Watch Today MLB Playoffs Scores, Odds, Prediction

How To Watch Padres vs Dodgers Live Stream Free Online To MLB PLayoffs 2020 The Dodgers open the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres with a 5-1 win at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner scores in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The groundball ricocheted off the end of Cody Bellinger’s bat and up the middle, slowly sneaking through the infield before San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth smothered it with a dive.

All four of Major League Baseball’s best-of-five Division Series were in action Tuesday with two NLDS Game 1s and a pair of ALDS Game 2s. The Braves started the day with a Game 1 win over the Marlins before the Astros homered their way to another win over the Athletics. The Rays evened up their ALDS matchup with the Yankees by homering four times and striking out their competition 18 times in a Game 2 victory. The Padres fell to the Dodgers in the nightcap.

Here’s a look at the day’s games and what to know about each.

MLB playoff scores

FINAL: Braves 9, Marlins 5 — Braves lead 1-0

FINAL: Astros 5, A’s 2 — Astros lead 2-0

FINAL: Rays 7, Yankees 5 — Series tied 1-1

FINAL: Dodgers 5, Padres 1 — Dodgers lead 1-0

Dodgers take Game 1; Padres arms in trouble

Four Dodger relievers combined to allow no runs on one hit in five innings of work, and Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner each notched two-out RBI in the sixth as the Dodgers took Game 1 over the Padres. Historically, home teams taking Game 1 of a best-of-five postseason MLB series go on to win the series in question 74 percent of the time.

Given the Padres’ pitching straits, however, the Dodgers may be even heavier favorites. Right-hander Mike Clevinger was a late addition to the roster and the surprise Game 1 starter after missing the final days of the regular season and the Wild Card Series because of arm problems. Unfortunately, just two pitches into the second inning Clevinger was removed with an undisclosed injury. Bear in mind that fellow starter Dinelson Lamet also remains sidelined with a biceps injury. Anyhow, the injury to Clevinger forced the Padres’ bullpen to work hard — nine San Diego pitchers were used in this one. And this comes after the San Diego bullpen was leaned on hard over the course of the three-game series win over the Cardinals in the first round. More ominous for the Padres is that the LDS schedule includes no off days. Down 1-0 and with a strained staff, the Padres are in a bad spot.

Yankees opener strategy backfires

The Yankees chose to go with rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia as their starter Game 2, but it turned out manager Aaron Boone was using Garcia as the game’s opener. The 21-year-old threw just one inning (and allowed a solo homer to Randy Arozarena) before southpaw J.A. Happ entered in the second. Happ allowed four more runs, via a pair of two-run homers off Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot and put the Yankees in a 5-1 hole. Boone’s pitching plan backfired. The Rays added two more runs after Happ left, and the Yankees never dug themselves out in a 7-5 loss. Tampa evened the ALDS, 1-1, with the victory.

However, Giancarlo Stanton made things interesting with one powerful swing of the bat. Stanton knocked a 458-foot, three-run home run off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow to bring the club within one run in the fourth inning. Stanton, who homered twice on Tuesday, joined Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson as the only Yankees to ever homer in four consecutive postseason games. Read more about the Rays’ win here.

Valdez, Springer push Astros to 2-0 lead

Left-hander Framber Valdez was instrumental to the Astros during the regular season, and it’s apparent that remains the case in the playoffs. Coming off a big relief outing in the Wild Card Series, Valdez made his first postseason start on Tuesday against the Athletics. He pitched well enough to push the Astros to a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five series.

Valdez struck out four batters and held the A’s to five hits, a walk, and two runs over seven innings of work. He threw 103 pitches on the afternoon, and generated six swing-and-misses on his curveball. His fastball, meanwhile, averaged about 93 mph.

While Valdez may have paced the Astros’ effort, they also received a big game from outfielder George Springer, who homered twice and drove in three runs. Springer now has five career postseason home runs at Dodger Stadium, putting him one behind Reggie Jackson for the most all-time, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Neither Springer nor Jackson has played for L.A.

Catcher Martin Maldonado delivered a home run as well. The Astros can complete the series sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Braves power up, pull away after tempers flare

The Marlins and the Braves started the day’s action with a back-and-forth contest that featured some elevated tempers after Ronald Acuna Jr., who hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first, was struck by a Sandy Alcantara pitch in the third. Acuna appeared to take exception to Alcantara’s errant offering, and the two sides jawed before he took his base. (He later scored from first.)

But it was too late. Bellinger sprinted through first base to complete a 71.4-mph infield hit as the Dodgers’ fifth run in their slow-moving 5-1 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Bellinger turned to his excited dugout and shook his hands, the team’s celebration for when they reach base on a hit they didn’t barrel up.

It wasn’t the kind of hit that will appear on highlight reels, but it was the kind the Dodgers need to win a World Series.

Let’s take a look at some interesting tidbits about this game.

May was flawless: Rookie Dustin May’s stellar season continued with a spectacular outing during a critical stretch. He retired all six batters he faced in two innings upon relieving Walker Buehler and struck out three as he went.

The lanky right-hander made 27 pitches and induced seven swings-and-misses.

May wasn’t the only Dodgers reliever to turn in an impressive performance Tuesday:

After Mookie Betts’ sixth-inning double, the Dodgers rallied for a 5-1 lead over the Padres.

Corey Seager lofted a fly ball to left field deep enough for Chris Taylor to score from third base and put the Dodgers ahead 2-1. Justin Turner softly swatted a ball into right field to extend the Dodgers’ lead by one run. After Max Muncy doubled and Will Smith was intentionally walked, Cody Bellinger hit a slow grounder. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth stifled the ball before it could dribble too far into the outfield but the play didn’t prevent Turner from scoring.

The Dodgers scored their fourth run of the inning on Craig Stammen’s wild pitch.

Like the rest of his Dodgers teammates, Mookie Betts had come up hitless in his first three plate appearances Tuesday night. But he finally found a pitch he could drive in the sixth. He lined a fastball from Padres reliever Garrett Richards into the left field corner at Globe Life Field for a double.

Betts’ two-base hit left his bat at 104.8 mph — the third hardest-hit ball of the game — and broke up the Padres’ combined no-hitter after 5 ⅓ innings.

The Dodgers don’t yet have a hit in Texas but they have tied the Padres 1-1. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s two-out throwing error on Cody Bellinger’s ground-ball allowed Justin Turner to score from second base.

AJ Pollock followed up the play with a hard-hit flyball to left field but the Padres’ Jurickson Profar captured it for the final out.

Six Padres pitchers have combined to no-hit the Dodgers through five innings — but they haven’t done so efficiently. The Dodgers have drawn eight walks.

A free pass finally came back to haunt Dodgers starter Walker Buehler in the fourth.

After getting Padres outfielder Wil Myers in an 0-and-2 count, Buehler missed the strike zone on each of his next four pitches. Myers walked and later stole second base. He scored easily on Austin Nola’s sharp single to left field, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Buehler issued three walks in the second inning but kept the Padres off the board with the help of his high-90s fastball.

Buehler has eight strikeouts after four innings but his night is likely done. He needed 95 pitches to navigate the Padres’ batting order twice.

The Padres have used three pitchers in three innings. Typically, such turnover would indicate that an opponent is firing on all cylinders.

Not so. The Dodgers’ offense have been silent in Arlington, Texas. Four batters have reached but none on hits.

The Padres were forced to dip into their bullpen early because of starter Mike Clevinger’s departure in the second inning. Manager Jayce Tingler said Clevinger’s elbow tightened up between innings.

Walker Buehler’s command has been spotty but the Padres haven’t yet managed to make hard contact against him.

Through three innings, he has held the Dodgers’ NL West rival to one hit. Buehler has thrown 67 pitches and generated 13 swings and misses.

The game remains scoreless despite Buehler’s misadventures in the second inning. Facing the bottom half of the order, he walked the bases loaded with one out. It didn’t seem as though the blister on his right hand was an issue.

As relievers began to stir in the Dodgers bullpen, Buehler rebounded with back to back strikeouts of Jurickson Profar and Trent Grishman. Buehler retired both on high 99 mph fastballs.

The Dodgers had avoided issuing three walks in an inning this season until Buehler lost the thread in the second.

Padres starter Mike Clevinger left the game in the middle of a second-inning at-bat.

Manager Jayce Tingler said on the FS1 broadcast that Clevinger’s elbow tightened while six Padres hitters batted against Walker Buehler in the top of the second inning.

“He felt good, looked good in the first inning,” Tingler said. “Stuff was right where it usually is. … He had everything working. I think what happened was just that long half-inning there, it tightened up and never warmed back up on him.”

Clevinger did not appear to be in pain as he spoke to a team trainer but his fastball had dipped to 90 mph. The subsequent slider he threw to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, the first batter of the inning, barely reached the plate.

Clevinger was pitching for the first time since Sept. 23, a start he departed after one inning. He missed the wild-card series because of a posterior elbow impingement.

On Tuesday, Clevinger threw 10 of 24 pitches in one-plus innings for strikes. He did not yield a hit.

Right-hander Pierce Johnson relieved Clevinger and walked Bellinger. The walk was charged to Clevinger.

Padres beat writer Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune has more on Clevinger’s departure.

A single, a stolen base and a ground out got Fernando Tatis Jr. to third base, but Dodgers starter Walker Buehler stranded the Padres star in the first inning.

It just took Buehler, who is pitching with a blister, 20 pitches to get through it.

By the way, it’s loud in Arlington, Texas, and not just because of the piped-in crowd noise or the soundtrack provided to Globe Life Field by Dodgers employees. Family members and loved ones of the Dodgers and

This isn’t October baseball.

This is a march across a Texan desert.

And the Dodgers’ opponents showed up without any water.

Whatever offensive troubles the Dodgers are experiencing at the moment, whatever concerns there are about Kenley Jansen and the back end of their bullpen, it’s hard to imagine them failing to win their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.

The Padres don’t have the pitching.

The Dodgers exploited the shortcoming in a 5-1 victory Tuesday night in Game1, waling on the fifth and sixth relievers the Padres deployed from their worn-down bullpen.

Just two innings into the series opener, the Padres’ situation went from disconcerting to borderline catastrophic.