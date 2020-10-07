Synthetic Paper Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

According to Gen Consulting Company, global synthetic paper market is expected to reach USD 1372.94 million by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The synthetic paper market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Polypropylene, High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyester, Polystyrene, Others. By application, the synthetic paper market is classified into Non-label Uses, Packaging & Labeling. On the basis of region, the synthetic paper industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Polypropylene

– High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

– Polyester

– Polystyrene

– Others

By Application:

– Non-label Uses

– Packaging & Labeling

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the synthetic paper market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

– American Profol Inc.

– Arjobex SAS

– Cosmo Films Ltd.

– DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

– Fantac (China) Co. Ltd.

– Granwell Products, Inc.

– Hop Industries Corporation (HIC)

– Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

– PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

– Taghleef Industries Inc.

– Toyobo Co., Ltd.

– Transcendia, Inc.

– Transilwrap Company Inc.

– Valron Strength Films (An ITW Company)

– Xerox Corporation

– Yupo Corporation

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global synthetic paper market.

– To classify and forecast global synthetic paper market based on product, application, and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global synthetic paper market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global synthetic paper market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global synthetic paper market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global synthetic paper market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of synthetic paper

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to synthetic paper

