Yankees vs Rays Live Stream Reddit Free, MLB Playoffs Game 3 Scores, Video, Prediction

How To Watch Yankees vs Rays Lives Stream Free reddit Online Score: Tampa hits four Game 2 homers to even ALDS; New York strikes out 18 times The Rays slugged four homers en route to their Game 2 win, The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the New York Yankees, 7-5, in Game 2 (box score) of their best-of-five American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. After the Yankees won Game 1 on Tuesday, homering four times, the Rays reversed the roles and notched their Game 2 win with four home runs of their own. The ALDS is now tied at 1-1.

Yankees opener strategy backfires

After New York ace Gerrit Cole delivered in Game 1, the Yankees announced they would be sending out rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia to start Game 2. Manager Aaron Boone chose Garcia over lefties J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery and veteran Masahiro Tanaka. Tuesday proved that Garcia was sent out as New York’s opener.

The 21-year-old threw just one inning in the loss (and allowed a solo homer to Randy Arozarena) before Happ entered in the second inning. Happ allowed four more runs, via a pair of two-run homers to Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot, and put the Yankees in a 5-1 hole. Despite Giancarlo Stanton closing the gap with his fourth-inning, three-run homer, the Yankees offense didn’t score another run after that.

Adam Ottavino and Jonathan Loaisiga came in after Happ, with each giving up a run in their short appearances.

Ultimately, Boone’s pitching plan backfired. Quite ironically, the opener strategy was popularized by the Rays a few seasons ago. Ideally, the pitching plan allows for a platoon advantage early on and prevents weaker starting pitchers from being overexposed by facing the opponent’s best hitters too many times. With the Yankees looking to gain the 2-1 series advantage Wednesday, Boone will take a more traditional route with Tanaka.

Anderson dominates for Rays out of bullpen

Pitching depth is a strength of the Rays, and it was on full display Tuesday night in San Diego. After Rays starter Tyler Glasnow completed his brilliant start — 5 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, franchise record 10 K, 3 BB — Tampa brought in right-handed reliever Nick Anderson.

He kept the dominant momentum with his two innings in relief. Anderson came in the seventh inning on a two-on, no-out jam before striking out the next three batters. He would go on to make it six up, six down altogether after he got Aaron Hicks to pop up, struck out Luke Voit and finished with Giancarlo Stanton flying out to left. His longest at-bat was vs. Gary Sanchez in a seven pitch resulting with Sanchez striking out swinging.

Anderson doesn’t get the save next to his name in tonight’s boxscore (that goes to Peter Fairbanks) but he’s certainly earned himself a shout out in our takeaways. It’s even more impressive what he was able to do considering how locked in the Yankees offense had been entering tonight’s game. Anderson finished with four strikeouts, and Rays pitchers combined to record 18 strikeouts — the most in any nine-inning MLB postseason game ever.

Stanton continues torrid ’20 postseason

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton played just 23 regular season games this year. He was sidelined with a handful of injuries before coming off the injured list in time for final two months of the regular season and was included on New York’s postseason roster. Entering Tuesday’s Game 2, Stanton had homered in every postseason game thus far. He continued that streak with two home runs in the loss. He was responsible for four of New York’s five runs, and he’s contributed eight RBI in a span of three at-bats dating back to Monday’s Game 1.

Stanton’s first homer of the game came in the second inning. The solo shot tied the game at 1-1. His second homer was a 458-foot, three-run home run in the fourth inning. Both homers came off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Take a look:

That’s some serious power. With the pair of Game 2 home runs, Stanton joined Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson as the only Yankees to ever homer in four consecutive postseason games.

