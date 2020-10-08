Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Key Players Profiles, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | Mapmygenome, MyHeritage, Full Genome Corporation

“

Global and Regional Analysis on Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market with Industry Driving Factors, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2026.

The report will help the reader completely understand the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market. Therefore, we have covered aspects like products & services, future products & services, upcoming inventions & innovations, profits, and projected profits. There’s also risk analysis that will help you understand and make investments in the market. The data can also be used for competitor analysis, so you can enter the market with your own products and services based on sound data from the report. You can learn about the strategies being used by successful companies, the competitive landscape, and adapt them to enter the market or invest in the market successfully.

This market research report also has data of all the important players in the industry. From their market share in the industry, to their growth plans, important information has been compiled in the report to let you get an insightful look at the leading players operating in the industry and what their strategies are. The functioning of the leading companies in the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market has a huge impact on how the market behaves. Therefore, data on these companies can also help you understand and predict how the market behaves. The competitor analysis in the report will give you a complete breakdown of all the important information you need about these top market players.

Top Companies Covered:

Mapmygenome, MyHeritage, Full Genome Corporation, Karmagenes, Color Genomics, Helix OpCo LLC, Identigene, Easy DNA, FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene), Living DNA, Ancestry, Genesis Healthcare, 23andMe, Pathway Genomics

In the global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market report, there is solid in-depth data on various segments as well. These segments give a deeper look into the products, applications and what impact they are going to have on the market. The report also looks at new products and innovation that can be real game-changers.

The Report is Segmented into The Following Types:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Online Platforms, Over-the-Counter

Regions Covered in the Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

In the report, you will find statistics, facts and figures, and projections regarding the Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) market. This data has been collected, studied, and compiled by the best minds in the industry. They are highly experienced and qualified, and you can trust the authenticity of the market research report. All the facts & figures stated have been checked and re-checked for accuracy. The report also contains personal comments by industry experts which further add credibility and understanding to the report.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Carrier Testing

1.4.3 Predictive Testing

1.4.4 Ancestry & Relationship Testing

1.4.5 Nutrigenomics Testing

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Share by Application: 2021-2026

1.5.2 Online Platforms

1.5.3 Over-the-Counter

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Perspective (2021-2026)

2.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

3 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

4 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.1.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in North America (2015-2020)

4.1.3 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.2 East Asia

4.2.1 East Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.2.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in East Asia (2015-2020)

4.2.3 East Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2.4 East Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.3.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in Europe (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 South Asia

4.4.1 South Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.4.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in South Asia (2015-2020)

4.4.3 South Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.4.4 South Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.5 Southeast Asia

4.5.1 Southeast Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.5.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Southeast Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Southeast Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East

4.6.1 Middle East Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.6.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in Middle East (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Middle East Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Middle East Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.7 Africa

4.7.1 Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.7.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in Africa (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.8 Oceania

4.8.1 Oceania Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.8.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in Oceania (2015-2020)

4.8.3 Oceania Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Oceania Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.9 South America

4.9.1 South America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.9.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in South America (2015-2020)

4.9.3 South America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.9.4 South America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.10 Rest of the World

4.10.1 Rest of the World Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.10.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Key Players in Rest of the World (2015-2020)

4.10.3 Rest of the World Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Rest of the World Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Region

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.1.2 United States

5.1.3 Canada

5.1.4 Mexico

5.2 East Asia

5.2.1 East Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.2.2 China

5.2.3 Japan

5.2.4 South Korea

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Spain

5.3.8 Netherlands

5.3.9 Switzerland

5.3.10 Poland

5.4 South Asia

5.4.1 South Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.4.2 India

5.4.3 Pakistan

5.4.4 Bangladesh

5.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.1 Southeast Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.5.2 Indonesia

5.5.3 Thailand

5.5.4 Singapore

5.5.5 Malaysia

5.5.6 Philippines

5.5.7 Vietnam

5.5.8 Myanmar

5.6 Middle East

5.6.1 Middle East Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.6.2 Turkey

5.6.3 Saudi Arabia

5.6.4 Iran

5.6.5 United Arab Emirates

5.6.6 Israel

5.6.7 Iraq

5.6.8 Qatar

5.6.9 Kuwait

5.6.10 Oman

5.7 Africa

5.7.1 Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.7.2 Nigeria

5.7.3 South Africa

5.7.4 Egypt

5.7.5 Algeria

5.7.6 Morocco

5.8 Oceania

5.8.1 Oceania Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.8.2 Australia

5.8.3 New Zealand

5.9 South America

5.9.1 South America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.9.2 Brazil

5.9.3 Argentina

5.9.4 Columbia

5.9.5 Chile

5.9.6 Venezuela

5.9.7 Peru

5.9.8 Puerto Rico

5.9.9 Ecuador

5.10 Rest of the World

5.10.1 Rest of the World Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption by Countries

5.10.2 Kazakhstan

6 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Sales Market by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

7 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Consumption Market by Application(2015-2026)

7.1 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

8 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Business

8.1 Mapmygenome

8.1.1 Mapmygenome Company Profile

8.1.2 Mapmygenome Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.1.3 Mapmygenome Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2 MyHeritage

8.2.1 MyHeritage Company Profile

8.2.2 MyHeritage Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.2.3 MyHeritage Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3 Full Genome Corporation

8.3.1 Full Genome Corporation Company Profile

8.3.2 Full Genome Corporation Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.3.3 Full Genome Corporation Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4 Karmagenes

8.4.1 Karmagenes Company Profile

8.4.2 Karmagenes Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.4.3 Karmagenes Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5 Color Genomics

8.5.1 Color Genomics Company Profile

8.5.2 Color Genomics Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.5.3 Color Genomics Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6 Helix OpCo LLC

8.6.1 Helix OpCo LLC Company Profile

8.6.2 Helix OpCo LLC Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.6.3 Helix OpCo LLC Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7 Identigene

8.7.1 Identigene Company Profile

8.7.2 Identigene Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.7.3 Identigene Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8 Easy DNA

8.8.1 Easy DNA Company Profile

8.8.2 Easy DNA Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.8.3 Easy DNA Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene)

8.9.1 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Company Profile

8.9.2 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.9.3 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10 Living DNA

8.10.1 Living DNA Company Profile

8.10.2 Living DNA Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.10.3 Living DNA Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11 Ancestry

8.11.1 Ancestry Company Profile

8.11.2 Ancestry Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.11.3 Ancestry Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12 Genesis Healthcare

8.12.1 Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

8.12.2 Genesis Healthcare Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.12.3 Genesis Healthcare Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13 23andMe

8.13.1 23andMe Company Profile

8.13.2 23andMe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.13.3 23andMe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14 Pathway Genomics

8.14.1 Pathway Genomics Company Profile

8.14.2 Pathway Genomics Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Product Specification

8.14.3 Pathway Genomics Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9 Production and Supply Forecast

9.1 Global Forecasted Production of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) (2021-2026)

9.3 Global Forecasted Price of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) (2015-2026)

9.4 Global Forecasted Production of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Region (2021-2026)

9.4.1 North America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.2 East Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.3 Europe Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.4 South Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.5 Southeast Asia Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.6 Middle East Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.7 Africa Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.8 Oceania Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.9 South America Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.10 Rest of the World Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

9.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

9.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Application (2021-2026)

10 Consumption and Demand Forecast

10.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Countriy

10.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

10.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) by Country

11 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

11.1 Marketing Channel

11.2 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Distributors List

11.3 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Customers

12 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

12.1 Market Top Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.5 Genetic Testing for Consumers (DTC) Market Growth Strategy

13 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Disclaimer

