Global and China Construction Lasers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Construction Lasers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Construction Lasers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Construction lasers can be defined as a basket of several different laser tools used in the construction industry. These tools include 3D laser scanners, laser levels, laser distance meters (LDMs), rotary laser levels, line laser levels, plumb lasers, pipe lasers, laser detectors, and other accessories. They are classified into measuring and layout tools and surveying equipment segments.

There are many Construction Laser manufactures in the world, global Construction Laser production will reach about 1196.7 K Units in 2017 from 1170 K Units in 2013. The average growth is about 4.1% from 2013 to 2017. Construction Laser production main focus on North America and Europe, Construction Laser production took about 20.82%, Europe Construction Laser production took about 28.57% of total market in 2017.

The global Construction Lasers market size is projected to reach US$ 670.9 million by 2026, from US$ 538.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Construction Lasers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Lasers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Construction Lasers market is segmented into

Laser Level

Laser Scan

Laser Tracker

Segment by Application, the Construction Lasers market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Construction Lasers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Construction Lasers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis

Construction Lasers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Construction Lasers business, the date to enter into the Construction Lasers market, Construction Lasers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

HEXAGON

Robert Bosch

Trimble

TOPCON

FARO

DEWALT

Fortive

Stabila

Hilti

Sola

GeoDigital

Stanley Black & Decker

FLIR Systems

Alltrade Tools

Surphaser

Amberg Technologies

GeoSLAM

DotProduct

