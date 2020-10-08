Global and China Power Factor Correction Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global and China Power Factor Correction Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Power Factor Correction Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Power-factor correction increases the power factor of a load, improving efficiency for the distribution system to which it is attached. Linear loads with low power factor (such as induction motors) can be corrected with a passive network of capacitors or inductors. Non-linear loads, such as rectifiers, distort the current drawn from the system. In such cases, active or passive power factor correction may be used to counteract the distortion and raise the power factor. The devices for correction of the power factor may be at a central substation, spread out over a distribution system, or built into power-consuming equipment.

For the Power Factor Correction Devices industry, the market is low concentrated. ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Eaton and GE Grid Solutions are the leading companies globally. The Top 5 players accounted for about 42.94% of the global revenue share in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption market of Power Factor Correction Devices, followed by North America and Europe, which accounted for about 52.76%, 18.71% and 17.43% of global revenue share in 2019, respectively.

On the basis of product type, Power Capacitor Power Factor Correction Devices type segment accounted for about 51.49% share in 2019 in terms of revenue.

In the applications, the Public Power Supply segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.65% in 2019. Industrial Utility held about 20.81%.

The global Power Factor Correction Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 8621.7 million by 2026, from US$ 6386.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Power Factor Correction Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Power Capacitor

AC Reactor

Active Power Filter

Others

Power Factor Correction Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Utility

Industrial Utility

Public Power Supply

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Power Factor Correction Devices market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Power Factor Correction Devices market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Schneider

Siemens

Eaton

GE Grid Solutions

NISSIN ELECTRIC

Guilin Power Capacitor

Hubbell

Xian XD Power

Herong Electric

Shizuki Electric

Sieyuan Electric

Socomec

Rongxin Power Electronic

Ducati Energia

Iskra

ICAR SpA

Hangzhou Yinhu Electric

