Global and China Power Factor Correction Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global and China Power Factor Correction Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Power Factor Correction Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Power-factor correction increases the power factor of a load, improving efficiency for the distribution system to which it is attached. Linear loads with low power factor (such as induction motors) can be corrected with a passive network of capacitors or inductors. Non-linear loads, such as rectifiers, distort the current drawn from the system. In such cases, active or passive power factor correction may be used to counteract the distortion and raise the power factor. The devices for correction of the power factor may be at a central substation, spread out over a distribution system, or built into power-consuming equipment.
For the Power Factor Correction Devices industry, the market is low concentrated. ABB, Schneider, Siemens, Eaton and GE Grid Solutions are the leading companies globally. The Top 5 players accounted for about 42.94% of the global revenue share in 2019.
Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption market of Power Factor Correction Devices, followed by North America and Europe, which accounted for about 52.76%, 18.71% and 17.43% of global revenue share in 2019, respectively.
On the basis of product type, Power Capacitor Power Factor Correction Devices type segment accounted for about 51.49% share in 2019 in terms of revenue.
In the applications, the Public Power Supply segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.65% in 2019. Industrial Utility held about 20.81%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Factor Correction Devices Market
The global Power Factor Correction Devices market size is projected to reach US$ 8621.7 million by 2026, from US$ 6386.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Power Factor Correction Devices market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Power Factor Correction Devices market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Power Factor Correction Devices market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Power Factor Correction Devices market.
Power Factor Correction Devices Breakdown Data by Type
Power Capacitor
AC Reactor
Active Power Filter
Others
Power Factor Correction Devices Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial Utility
Industrial Utility
Public Power Supply
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Power Factor Correction Devices market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Power Factor Correction Devices market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
ABB
Schneider
Siemens
Eaton
GE Grid Solutions
NISSIN ELECTRIC
Guilin Power Capacitor
Hubbell
Xian XD Power
Herong Electric
Shizuki Electric
Sieyuan Electric
Socomec
Rongxin Power Electronic
Ducati Energia
Iskra
ICAR SpA
Hangzhou Yinhu Electric
