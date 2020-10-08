Global and United States Articulated Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Articulated Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Articulated Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An articulated robot is a robot which is fitted with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion, as they rotate through multiple planes, and they increase the capabilities of the robot considerably. An articulated robot can have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may be used as well, depending on the design of the robot and its intended function.

The global revenue of Articulated Robot market was valued at 5254.52 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10939.42 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 9.60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Articulated Robots Market

This report focuses on global and United States Articulated Robots QYR Global and United States market.

The global Articulated Robots market size is projected to reach US$ 13300 million by 2026, from US$ 7756.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Articulated Robots Scope and Market Size

Articulated Robots market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Articulated Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Articulated Robots market is segmented into

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Segment by Application, the Articulated Robots market is segmented into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Articulated Robots market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Articulated Robots market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Articulated Robots Market Share Analysis

Articulated Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Articulated Robots business, the date to enter into the Articulated Robots market, Articulated Robots product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Kawasaki

DENSO

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Epson

Staubli

OTC

COMAU

Omron Adept Technologies

SIASUN

HIWIN(TW)

Yamaha

GSK

Triowin

Nanjing Estun Automation

