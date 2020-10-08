Global and United States Motor Grader Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Motor Grader market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Motor Grader market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Motor grader, is a construction machine with a long blade used to create a flat surface during the grading process. Typical models have three axles, with the engine and cab situated above the rear axles at one end of the vehicle and a third axle at the front end of the vehicle, with the blade in between.

The main manufacturers of Motor Graders include Caterpillar, John Deere, CNH industrial, Komatsu, BEML, Mahindra, veekmas, XCMG, Liugong, SOLG, Changlin, Sany, SEM, Shantui, Dingsheng Tiangong, Xiagong, Xiaojiangniu, etc. XCMG is the largest manufacturer in the world, and its output value in 2019 accounts for 14.62% of the global total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Motor Grader Market

The global Motor Grader market size is projected to reach US$ 903.5 million by 2026, from US$ 473.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Motor Grader Scope and Market Size

Motor Grader market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Motor Grader market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Motor Grader market is segmented into

190 Horsepower ≤ A ＜ 250 Horsepower

130 Horsepower ≤ A ≤ 189 Horsepower

A ＜ 130 Horsepower

Others

Segment by Application, the Motor Grader market is segmented into

Engineering

Mining

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Motor Grader market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Motor Grader market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Motor Grader Market Share Analysis

Motor Grader market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Motor Grader business, the date to enter into the Motor Grader market, Motor Grader product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Caterpillar

John Deere

CNH Industrial

Komatsu

BEML

Mahindra

Veekmas

XCMG

Liugong

SOLG

Changlin

SANY

SEM

Shantui

Dingsheng Tiangong

XGMA

Xiaojiangniu

