Global Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument & Reagent Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument & Reagent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument & Reagent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples.

Market competition is intense. Thermo Fisher, Roche, QIAGEN, Bio-rad are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Based on product, due to superior product efficiency, Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument accounted for over 50% value share in 2019. In terms of end user, research hold over 55% of market value share, due to the growing use of real-time PCR (qPCR) techniques in drug development and other research activities. But, hospitals and diagnostic centers will generate higher growth in the future.

The global Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument & Reagent market size is projected to reach US$ 5513.2 million by 2026, from US$ 3851.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

The global Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument & Reagent market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument

Real-time PCR (QPCR) Reagent

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Research

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument & Reagent market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Real-time PCR (QPCR) Instrument & Reagent key manufacturers in this market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad

Agilent Technologies

Cepheid

Merck

Takara

Analytik Jena

Promega Corporation

Biosynex

Bioer

Tianlong

Meridian Life Science

