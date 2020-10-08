Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market In Depth Analysis by Industry Verticals, Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast 2026 | Roche, California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC), Illumina

“

Global and Regional Analysis on Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market with Industry Driving Factors, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2026.

The report will help the reader completely understand the global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market. Therefore, we have covered aspects like products & services, future products & services, upcoming inventions & innovations, profits, and projected profits. There’s also risk analysis that will help you understand and make investments in the market. The data can also be used for competitor analysis, so you can enter the market with your own products and services based on sound data from the report. You can learn about the strategies being used by successful companies, the competitive landscape, and adapt them to enter the market or invest in the market successfully.

This market research report also has data of all the important players in the industry. From their market share in the industry, to their growth plans, important information has been compiled in the report to let you get an insightful look at the leading players operating in the industry and what their strategies are. The functioning of the leading companies in the global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market has a huge impact on how the market behaves. Therefore, data on these companies can also help you understand and predict how the market behaves. The competitor analysis in the report will give you a complete breakdown of all the important information you need about these top market players.

Top Companies Covered:

Roche, California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC), Illumina, Inc., Genea Limited, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, IGENOMIX, Cooper Medical, Inc., Natera, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Reproductive Genetic Innovations, CombiMatrix

In the global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market report, there is solid in-depth data on various segments as well. These segments give a deeper look into the products, applications and what impact they are going to have on the market. The report also looks at new products and innovation that can be real game-changers.

The Report is Segmented into The Following Types:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Chromosomal Abnormalities, X-linked Diseases, Freeze Embryo Testing, Aneuploidy Screening, HLA, Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Stem Cell Therapy, IVF Prognosis, Late-Onset Genetic Disorders, Inherited Genetic Disease, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

In the report, you will find statistics, facts and figures, and projections regarding the Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market. This data has been collected, studied, and compiled by the best minds in the industry. They are highly experienced and qualified, and you can trust the authenticity of the market research report. All the facts & figures stated have been checked and re-checked for accuracy. The report also contains personal comments by industry experts which further add credibility and understanding to the report.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Chromosomal Abnormalities

1.4.3 X-linked Diseases

1.4.4 Freeze Embryo Testing

1.4.5 Aneuploidy Screening

1.4.6 HLA

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share by Application: 2021-2026

1.5.2 Stem Cell Therapy

1.5.3 IVF Prognosis

1.5.4 Late-Onset Genetic Disorders

1.5.5 Inherited Genetic Disease

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Perspective (2021-2026)

2.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

3 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

4 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.1.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in North America (2015-2020)

4.1.3 North America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 North America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.2 East Asia

4.2.1 East Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.2.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in East Asia (2015-2020)

4.2.3 East Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2.4 East Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.3.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in Europe (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Europe Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Europe Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 South Asia

4.4.1 South Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.4.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in South Asia (2015-2020)

4.4.3 South Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.4.4 South Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.5 Southeast Asia

4.5.1 Southeast Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.5.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Southeast Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Southeast Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East

4.6.1 Middle East Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.6.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in Middle East (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Middle East Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Middle East Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.7 Africa

4.7.1 Africa Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.7.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in Africa (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Africa Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Africa Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.8 Oceania

4.8.1 Oceania Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.8.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in Oceania (2015-2020)

4.8.3 Oceania Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Oceania Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.9 South America

4.9.1 South America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.9.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in South America (2015-2020)

4.9.3 South America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.9.4 South America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

4.10 Rest of the World

4.10.1 Rest of the World Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2015-2026)

4.10.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players in Rest of the World (2015-2020)

4.10.3 Rest of the World Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Rest of the World Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Region

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.1.2 United States

5.1.3 Canada

5.1.4 Mexico

5.2 East Asia

5.2.1 East Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.2.2 China

5.2.3 Japan

5.2.4 South Korea

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Spain

5.3.8 Netherlands

5.3.9 Switzerland

5.3.10 Poland

5.4 South Asia

5.4.1 South Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.4.2 India

5.4.3 Pakistan

5.4.4 Bangladesh

5.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.1 Southeast Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.5.2 Indonesia

5.5.3 Thailand

5.5.4 Singapore

5.5.5 Malaysia

5.5.6 Philippines

5.5.7 Vietnam

5.5.8 Myanmar

5.6 Middle East

5.6.1 Middle East Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.6.2 Turkey

5.6.3 Saudi Arabia

5.6.4 Iran

5.6.5 United Arab Emirates

5.6.6 Israel

5.6.7 Iraq

5.6.8 Qatar

5.6.9 Kuwait

5.6.10 Oman

5.7 Africa

5.7.1 Africa Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.7.2 Nigeria

5.7.3 South Africa

5.7.4 Egypt

5.7.5 Algeria

5.7.6 Morocco

5.8 Oceania

5.8.1 Oceania Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.8.2 Australia

5.8.3 New Zealand

5.9 South America

5.9.1 South America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.9.2 Brazil

5.9.3 Argentina

5.9.4 Columbia

5.9.5 Chile

5.9.6 Venezuela

5.9.7 Peru

5.9.8 Puerto Rico

5.9.9 Ecuador

5.10 Rest of the World

5.10.1 Rest of the World Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption by Countries

5.10.2 Kazakhstan

6 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Sales Market by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

7 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Consumption Market by Application(2015-2026)

7.1 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

8 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Business

8.1 Roche

8.1.1 Roche Company Profile

8.1.2 Roche Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.1.3 Roche Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2 California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC)

8.2.1 California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Company Profile

8.2.2 California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.2.3 California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3 Illumina, Inc.

8.3.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Profile

8.3.2 Illumina, Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.3.3 Illumina, Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4 Genea Limited

8.4.1 Genea Limited Company Profile

8.4.2 Genea Limited Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.4.3 Genea Limited Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5 LabCorp

8.5.1 LabCorp Company Profile

8.5.2 LabCorp Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.5.3 LabCorp Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6 Quest Diagnostics

8.6.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

8.6.2 Quest Diagnostics Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.6.3 Quest Diagnostics Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7 IGENOMIX

8.7.1 IGENOMIX Company Profile

8.7.2 IGENOMIX Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.7.3 IGENOMIX Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8 Cooper Medical, Inc.

8.8.1 Cooper Medical, Inc. Company Profile

8.8.2 Cooper Medical, Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.8.3 Cooper Medical, Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9 Natera, Inc.

8.9.1 Natera, Inc. Company Profile

8.9.2 Natera, Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.9.3 Natera, Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Company Profile

8.10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11 Reproductive Genetic Innovations

8.11.1 Reproductive Genetic Innovations Company Profile

8.11.2 Reproductive Genetic Innovations Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.11.3 Reproductive Genetic Innovations Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12 CombiMatrix

8.12.1 CombiMatrix Company Profile

8.12.2 CombiMatrix Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Product Specification

8.12.3 CombiMatrix Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9 Production and Supply Forecast

9.1 Global Forecasted Production of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) (2021-2026)

9.3 Global Forecasted Price of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) (2015-2026)

9.4 Global Forecasted Production of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Region (2021-2026)

9.4.1 North America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.2 East Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.3 Europe Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.4 South Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.5 Southeast Asia Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.6 Middle East Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.7 Africa Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.8 Oceania Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.9 South America Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.4.10 Rest of the World Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

9.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

9.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

9.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Application (2021-2026)

10 Consumption and Demand Forecast

10.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Countriy

10.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

10.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Country

11 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

11.1 Marketing Channel

11.2 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Distributors List

11.3 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Customers

12 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

12.1 Market Top Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.5 Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Growth Strategy

13 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Disclaimer

”