Global and China Distillation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Distillation Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Distillation Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Distillation is the process of separating the components or substances from a liquid mixture by using selective boiling and condensation. Distillation may result in essentially complete separation (nearly pure components), or it may be a partial separation that increases the concentration of selected components in the mixture. In either case, the process exploits differences in the volatility of the mixture’s components. In industrial chemistry, distillation is a unit operation of practically universal importance, but it is a physical separation process, not a chemical reaction.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Distillation Systems Market

The global Distillation Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 6547.8 million by 2026, from US$ 5518.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Distillation Systems Scope and Market Size

Distillation Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Distillation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Distillation Systems market is segmented into

Fractional

Steam

Vacuum

Multiple-effect (MED)

Others

Segment by Application, the Distillation Systems market is segmented into

Petroleum & biorefinery

Water treatment

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Distillation Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Distillation Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Distillation Systems Market Share Analysis

Distillation Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Distillation Systems business, the date to enter into the Distillation Systems market, Distillation Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

GEA

Alfa Laval

SPX Flow

Sulzer

Core Laboratories

Pilodist

Anton Paar

Praj Industries

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

EPIC Modular Process Systems

Bufa Composite Systems

Bosch Packaging Technology

