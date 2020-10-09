Global and China Hoverboard Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Hoverboard market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Hoverboard market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The hoverboard is a battery-operated, self-balancing device, which is mainly used for recreational activities and personal mobility. Hoverboard has made significant advancement after the first-generation hoverboards were released in 2014. The advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, GPS system, integrating hoverboard with smartphones, etc. are being added in hoverboards.

The formation of trade alliance by Chinese hoverboard manufacturers is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In China, over 100 Chinese hoverboard manufacturers have introduced trade association called the Hoverboard Industry Alliance in 2017. The objective of this alliance is mainly to work with the organizations that set safety standards for hoverboard and patents in the US, China, and other countries. This will help hoverboard manufacturers to get assistance on UL certification on exporting hoverboards to the US that is required by most of the US retailers. Moreover, this alliance also communicates constantly with UL and CPSC to bring in and enforce safety standards. The formation of this alliance will offer guidance to the Chinese hoverboard manufacturers to meet the stringent safety norms and raise the sales of their products.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Hoverboard Market

This report focuses on global and China Hoverboard QYR Global and China market.

The global Hoverboard market size is projected to reach US$ 2169.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1699 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Hoverboard Scope and Market Size

Hoverboard market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hoverboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hoverboard market is segmented into

Compact-Size

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Segment by Application, the Hoverboard market is segmented into

Recreational Activities

Personal Mobility Device

Business Purposes

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hoverboard market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hoverboard market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hoverboard Market Share Analysis

Hoverboard market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hoverboard business, the date to enter into the Hoverboard market, Hoverboard product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Swagtron

Airwheel

Razor Hovertrax

IO HAWK

Megawheels

…

