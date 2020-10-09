Global and China HVAC Control Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China HVAC Control Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China HVAC Control Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An HVAC control system is used for regulating the temperature, humidity, and airflow within a building to provide thermal comfort to occupants. HVAC systems ensure enhanced air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. These systems use heat exchangers, pumps, and fans to control and regulate humidity and temperature levels.

One of the main drivers for this market is the rise in the adoption rate of HVAC control systems among developing economies around the world. The rising energy demand due to various infrastructure development activities has forced countries as well as companies to take concerted steps in optimizing energy usage. It has been observed that using HVAC equipment contributes significantly to the global energy consumption. This has compelled several organizations to adopt HVAC control systems to save operational expenses. Also, modern HVAC control systems that assist facility managers to optimize, control and enhance operations. Further, an increasing number of end-users are developing awareness regarding the benefits of installing HVAC control systems, this in turn, will propel the growth of the HVAC control systems market in the coming years.

Segment by Type, the HVAC Control Systems market is segmented into

Sensors

Controlled Devices

Controller

Segment by Application, the HVAC Control Systems market is segmented into

Commercial Buildings

Industries

Residential Buildings

Logistics

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The HVAC Control Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the HVAC Control Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Control Systems Market Share Analysis

HVAC Control Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in HVAC Control Systems business, the date to enter into the HVAC Control Systems market, HVAC Control Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Honeywell International

Johnson controls

Schneider Electric

ABB

Cylon

Trane

…

