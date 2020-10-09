Global and China Vessel Degaussing System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global and China Vessel Degaussing System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Vessel Degaussing System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The degaussing system is used to reduce the ship’s effect on the earth’s magnetic field by preventing the generation of the magnetic disturbances.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for degaussing system. Territorial disputes in the South China Sea has led to the increased procurement of advanced degaussing systems in this region. The polarization of military power along the East and West coast of the Pacific Ocean and the Asia Pacific region has led to increased defense spending on the modernization of defense equipment to strengthen the protection of naval vessels. The need to modernize naval fleets has contributed to the integration and development of degaussing systems in Asia Pacific countries, thereby driving the growth of the degaussing system market in this region. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for degaussing systems in the Asia Pacific region.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vessel Degaussing System Market
The global Vessel Degaussing System market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Vessel Degaussing System Breakdown Data by Type
External Degaussing System
Shipborne Degaussing System
Vessel Degaussing System Breakdown Data by Application
Small Vessels
Medium Vessels
Large Vessels
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Vessel Degaussing System market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Vessel Degaussing System market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
Larsen & Turbo
Polyamp
Wartsila
Ultra Electronics
ECA Group
IFEN
Dayatech Merin
American Superconductor
STL Systems
Surma
L3 Technologies
