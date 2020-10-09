Global and Japan HVAC Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan HVAC Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan HVAC Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In residential, industrial or commercial buildings, heating or cooling is implemented by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.

Rising population has opened up new avenues for the global HVAC equipment market. Regions like Asia-Pacific are witnessing rapid growth in residential properties, with China and India in the driver’s seat. The largest producer of HVAC equipment is China. It is highly influenced by increasing construction expenditure and rising industrialization. Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new HVAC equipment in the residential segment across the world. This can make the overall processes more efficient, and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications. Growing number of housing units are opening up new arenas for HVAC equipment installations. The residential segment is poised to grow at a faster rate and air conditioner manufacturers were able to increase their top line in Asia-Pacific, because of increase in atmospheric temperature in the region. Inverter ACs are expected to be adopted more in India, as the region is struggling with power shortage; even cities have regular power cuts. All these factors are delivering and creating an impact in the residential market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan HVAC Equipment Market

This report focuses on global and Japan HVAC Equipment QYR Global and Japan market.

The global HVAC Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 204350 million by 2026, from US$ 143410 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Global HVAC Equipment Scope and Market Size

HVAC Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the HVAC Equipment market is segmented into

Furnace

Heat Pump

Central Air Conditioning

Room Air Conditioning

Others

Segment by Application, the HVAC Equipment market is segmented into

Non-Residential

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The HVAC Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the HVAC Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Equipment Market Share Analysis

HVAC Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in HVAC Equipment business, the date to enter into the HVAC Equipment market, HVAC Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

…

