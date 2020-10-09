Global and United States Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive Diagnostic Scanner is an electronic tool used to interface with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for automotive diagnostic scanner by 2025. The rise in the production of automobiles and a significant rise in automotive workshops in organized and unorganized markets are driving the market growth in this region. The Rest of the World region is projected to register the second highest growth, by value, in automotive diagnostic scanner market during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the anticipated increase in mass vehicle production in the coming years.

The global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market is segmented into

Code Readers

TPMS Tools

Digital Pressure Tester

Battery Analyzer

Others

Segment by Application, the Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market is segmented into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Share Analysis

Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Automotive Diagnostic Scanners business, the date to enter into the Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market, Automotive Diagnostic Scanners product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Snap-On

Actia

Softing

Hickok

SGS

Horiba

Siemens

KPIT

Ampro Testing Machines

MBL Impex

Autel

Fluke

DG Technologies

