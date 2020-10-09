Global and United States HVAC Chillers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States HVAC Chillers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States HVAC Chillers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) chillers are equipment used to cool a building or an equipment. HVAC is an assembly of various types of equipment installed together to provide heating and cooling. It is also used in different industries to keep the machinery running by maintaining the temperature of the place where machines are installed.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the growing demand for district cooling. District cooling is replacing the traditional air cooling methods because of increased advantages like energy-saving, low environmental damage, and reduced maintenance needs. Furthermore, the increasing tourism market in nations of MEA and Asia has enhanced the construction of hotels and public infrastructure, which make extensive use of district cooling. HVAC chillers are one of the major facilities of district cooling. Also, the demand for airports, sports complexes, religious sites, and public infrastructure in the Southeast Asian countries will augment growth in the global HVAC chillers market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States HVAC Chillers Market

This report focuses on global and United States HVAC Chillers QYR Global and United States market.

The global HVAC Chillers market size is projected to reach US$ 8889.5 million by 2026, from US$ 7358.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global HVAC Chillers Scope and Market Size

HVAC Chillers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the HVAC Chillers market is segmented into

Screw Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Others

Segment by Application, the HVAC Chillers market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The HVAC Chillers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the HVAC Chillers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Chillers Market Share Analysis

HVAC Chillers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in HVAC Chillers business, the date to enter into the HVAC Chillers market, HVAC Chillers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric

United Technologies (Carrier)

