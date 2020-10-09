NRL 2020:Roosters vs Raiders Live Rugby Stream Free -Best Ways To Watch Semi Finals Online

How To Watch Big Rugby Game 2020 NRL Semifinals Roosters vs Raiders Live Stream Rugby Watch NRL Semi-Finals 2020 Free. Team News, Scores. premiership and, after this weekend, it will be only four. Two teams will drop out of the running when the Roosters, Raiders, Eels, and Rabbitohs do battle in their do-or-die semi-finals.

WATCH Raiders vs Roosters FREE

FINALS WEEK TWO

FRIDAY

Roosters vs Raiders, 7.50pm at Sydney Cricket Ground

TEAMS

Roosters team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Josh Morris 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Angus Crichton 13. Isaac Liu 14. Lindsay Collins 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Mitchell Aubusson 17. Sonny Bill Williams 18. Nat Butcher 21. Lachlan Lam

Players cut: 19. Daniel Fifita 20. Matt Ikuvalu

Raiders team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Semi Valemi 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Jordan Rapana 5. Nick Cotric 6. Jack Wighton 7. George Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Tom Starling 10. Iosia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine 14. Siliva Havili 15. Dunamis Lui 16. Hudson Young 17. Corey Harawira-Naera 18. Sam Williams 19. Matthew Timoko

Players cut: 20. Kai O’Donnell 21. Michael Oldfield

Referee: Ashley Klein

How Roosters win: In last year’s grand final it was a monstrous opening stint from Roosters hardman Jared Waerea-Hargreaves that set the platform for the epic victory. With Josh Papalii in sublime form it’s up to the Chooks pack to get up and in Canberra’s face and bash the opposition into submission.

With that tone set from the opening kick-off the likes of Luke Keary and James Tedesco will be free to create scoring opportunities on both sides of the field.

How Raiders win: Jack Wighton holds the key to the Raiders’ fate. Last week it was two huge plays from Wighton that broke the deadlock in a tight game against Cronulla, and then the floodgates opened and Canberra ran away with it.

He was the Clive Churchill Medallist in a losing side last year and the Roosters know just how dangerous he is. Roosters centre Joey Manu had a nightmare against Penrith last week and Wighton will be able to expose that gap again and set up tries for his outside men. Angus Crichton will be charged with marking up on the Raiders star.

The head-to-head: Josh Papalii vs Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Two enforcers who wouldn’t take a backward step if you paid them to. They’ve both won big games with big plays and they will set the tone for their respective team.

Our tip: Roosters by 2

SATURDAY

Eels vs Rabbitohs, 7.50pm at Bankwest Stadium

TEAMS

Eels team: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. George Jennings 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. Nathan Brown 14. Will Smith 15. Andrew Davey 16. Kane Evans 17. Ray Stone 18. Oregon Kaufusi 19. Brad Takairangi 20. Haze Dunster 21. Daniel Alvaro

Rabbitohs team: 1. Corey Allan 2. Alex Johnston 3. Campbell Graham 4. Dane Gagai 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Jaydn Su’A 12. Bayley Sironen 13. Cameron Murray 14. Mark Nicholls 15. Liam Knight 16. Jed Cartwright 17. Keaon Koloamatangi 18. Steven Marsters 19. Hame Sele 20. Troy Dargan 21. Patrick Mago

Referee: Gerard Sutton

How Eels win: Their attacking stars are very much front-foot players and that means it’s up to the forwards to lay the platform for victory. Hulking props Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard will take it up to the South Sydney pack and if they win that battle it will allow the showmen Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson to create some points.

Parramatta has been well down on form of late but everyone knows how dangerous the Eels can be when their playmakers explode. They have enough points in them to win this game, and then their defence just has to show up for the fight.

How Rabbitohs win: It’s all about that one pocket of the field – the Rabbitohs’ left attacking edge against the leaky Eels defence. Mitchell Moses, Ryan Matterson, and Waqa Blake defending alongside each other have been torn apart this season. Parramatta looks like moving veteran centre Michael Jennings to that side of the field just to stem the flow.

The Bunnies went ballistic against Newcastle last week when Damien Cook, Adam Reynolds, and Cody Walker took over the game. Those three guys can wreak havoc on the Eels and if they hit top gear this threatens to be another blowout.

The head-to-head: Cody Walker vs Mitchell Moses. Moses is defending in the exact spot Walker loves to bamboozle opposition players and the Eels halfback’s defence can leave a bit to be desired. If he gets turned inside out by the Souths five-eighth things could get ugly.

Our tip: Rabbitohs by 12

PRELIMINARY FINALS

Friday, October 16

Storm vs Roosters/Raiders at Suncorp Stadium

Saturday, October 17

Panthers vs Eels/Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium

So who wins? And why?

Here’s your ultimate guide to the semis.

THE TEAM NEWS

SYDNEY ROOSTERS

Starting 13: Tedesco, Tupou, J. Morris, Manu, B. Morris, Keary, Flanagan, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Taukeiaho, Cordner, Crichton, Lui – Interchanges: Collins, Tupouniua, Aubusson, Williams – Reserves: N. Butcher, Lam

Unavailable: Billy Smith (Injured), Victor Radley (Injured), Sam Verrills (Injured)

Sydney Roosters looked shell-shocked as they surrendered an early ten-point lead against minor premiers Penrith Panthers and although they fought back later in the contest, the reigning premiers fell short and must defend their title the hard way.

Despite the loss, the Roosters at least showed some real resolve to battle back from 28-10 down to end up losing by just a single point in the 29-28 reverse with errors proving costly as they completed at just 80% compared to the hosts’ figure of 95%.

The Tricolours will now host Canberra Raiders for a spot in the preliminary finals and they have been able to name their first-choice 17 with the exception of long-term absentee Victor Radley as Jake Friend and Sonny Bill Williams are back in the side after sitting out with injuries last week.

CANBERRA RAIDERS

Starting 13: Nicoll-Klokstad, Valemei, Croker, Rapana, Cotric, Wighton, G. Williams, Papalii, Starling, Soliola, Bateman, Whitehead, Tapine – Interchanges: Havili, Lui, Young, Harawira-Naera – Reserves: S. Williams, Timoko

Unavailable: Sebastian Kris (Illness), Corey Horsburgh (Injured), Emre Guler (Injured), Josh Hodgson (Injured), Bailey Simonsson (Injured), Curtis Scott (Injured), Ryan Sutton (Injured)

Canberra Raiders were given a big scare by an enthusiastic start by Cronulla Sharks last week but a crucial intercept by George Williams just before half-time proved to be the turning point as they were able to halt the visitors’ momentum.

Williams snatched Wade Graham’s pass with the Raiders trailing by eight but he managed to go over 50 metres to narrow the gap and Canberra were able to kick-on from that point as they sealed a 32-20 victory.

The Raiders cannot afford to start slowly this week but they should learn some lessons from last week’s contest and head coach Ricky Stuart will be content with his side as he is able to name the same 17 that faced the Sharks.

THE PREDICTION

The season will end prematurely for one of last season’s grand finalists as Sydney Roosters host Canberra Raiders in this semi-final. Both teams will have ambitions of making it that far again, particularly the Roosters as defending premiers, but only one will give themselves a chance. Both teams were not at their best last week as the Roosters fell short against Penrith Panthers, but the Raiders did enough to overcome Cronulla Sharks to earn their progression. There is little to choose between these two teams but if the Tricolours can regain the defensive resolve that has served them so well in recent years, they can earn a fifth win in six matches against the Raiders and set up a clash with Melbourne Storm next week.