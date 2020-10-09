Richmond vs St Kilda Live Stream Rugby Watch Free AFL Finals 2020 Online

Best Time today because you need to must-watch rugby match Richmond vs St Kilda Live Stream Rugby Watch Free AFL Finals 2020 OnlineIt’s win or go home from this point, with the reigning premiers trying to hold off everyone’s second team, and Geelong desperately hoping to avoid more finals pain.

But there are reasons to believe in all four teams in action this weekend – as long as they get their tactics right. Here’s what the team from Fox Footy’s Ultimate Preview had to say about the two semi-finals.

RICHMOND vs ST KILDA

Friday October 9, 7:50pm at Metricon Stadium

Tigers’ form: L (Qualifying Final)-W-W-W-W-W-W

Saints’ form: W (Elimination Final)-W-L-W-L-L-W

Last time they met: St Kilda 15.3 (93) def Richmond 10.7 (67), Round 4 at Marvel Stadium

Odds (via Pointsbet, as of 3pm Friday): Richmond $1.29, St Kilda $3.60

Team line-ups

Tigers

B: D.Astbury, D.Grimes, N.Balta

HB: L.Baker, N.Vlastuin, B.Houli

C: K.McIntosh, J.Graham, M.Pickett

HF: S.Bolton, J.Castagna, D.Martin

F: T.Lynch, J.Riewoldt, D.Rioli

FOLL: T.Nankervis, S.Edwards, T.Cotchin

I/C: D.Prestia, J.Short, K.Lambert, N.Broad

EMG: O.Markov, J.Caddy, M.Chol, J.Aarts

IN: T.Lynch, N.Broad

OUT: J.Aarts, M.Chol (both omitted)

Saints

B: J.Marsh, D.Howard, B.Paton

HB: N.Coffield, C.Wilkie, J.Geary

C: B.Hill, S.Ross, J.Billings

HF: D.Butler, T.Membrey, J.Sinclair

F: D.Kent, M.King, J.Battle

FOLL: R.Marshall, Z.Jones, J.Steele

I/C: S.Savage, H.Clark, D.Hannebery, J.Lonie

EMG: R.Abbott, D.Roberton, N.Hind, J.Webster

IN: J.Marsh, J.Battle, S.Savage

OUT: B.Long (suspended), J.Carlisle (family reasons), P.Ryder (injured)

How do the Saints win?

St Kilda has a clear stoppage advantage over Richmond, ranking second in the AFL for clearances (Tigers 16th) and sixth for scoring from stoppages (Tigers 14th).

However the Tigers defend stoppages well, partially thanks to being a dominant intercept team. Yet when the latter is negated, so is the former.

Against Brisbane, the premiers didn’t take a single intercept mark in their defensive 50, thanks to Brisbane’s use of one of their wingmen.

Usually the Tigers send one winger back, giving them an extra man in defence and freeing up an intercept marker, while the opponent keeps their winger at the stoppage. The problem then is getting the ball forward just sends it into the Tigers’ trap.

“Richmond always want to have an extra defender – they want to get a plus-one, so they use their winger,” Leigh Montagna said on Fox Footy.

“That’s Marlion Pickett as the corridor winger. He wants to come back and play as an extra to free up a Grimes or a Vlastuin to intercept.

“Brisbane went wing-on-wing, so that’s Brisbane’s winger essentially playing as a forward … it means they can’t get their intercept game going.

“It takes away Richmond’s greatest strength. Not only do they get that plus-one to intercept mark, but then it starts their rebound. It gives confidence for Bachar Houli, Jayden Short and Liam Baker to get on their bike and get to the open side.”

If the Saints do even up the numbers in their forward 50, they have two possible positive outcomes.

They can either rely on Max King and his teammates taking intercept marks – their 21 against the Bulldogs were the most by any team this year – or King getting the ball to ground for small forwards like Dan Butler to score.

How do the Tigers win?

Getting their marking game going, at both ends of the ground, will be absolutely critical for Damien Hardwick.

The Tigers “failed for the first time this year” against the Lions, failing to record a single intercept mark for the first time since 2014, while they only had five marks in their forward 50.

The latter was heavily impacted by Tom Lynch being absent (leaving Jack Riewoldt as the main target), and Harris Andrews being able to leave Mabior Chol to double-team Riewoldt.

This time the script is flipped, with the Tigers gaining Lynch for this game while the Saints lose one of their key defenders in Jake Carlisle.

“They looked lost going inside forward 50. I’m not sure whether that’s target-related or selection coming in, because they had some poor contributors that didn’t have great nights,” David King said on Fox Footy.

“Lynch coming back in just gives Jack so much support. Jack only took two marks inside 50, they (the Lions) knew where it was going and they could double-team him.

“The reverse happens this week. Lynch goes in, he takes two rather than Jack taking two, and then you have the luxury of (Dustin) Martin rolling forward.”

Martin will be crucial as well, needing to find the form up forward he hasn’t quite had this season.

After ranking first, first and second in the AFL for score involvements in 2017-19, the dual Norm Smith medallist ranks 14th in 2020. That’s still great, but not as game-breaking.

GEELONG CATS v COLLINGWOOD

Saturday October 10, 7:40pm at the Gabba

Cats’ form: L (Qualifying Final)-W-L-W-W-W-W

Magpies’ form: W (Elimination Final)-L-W-L-W-W-L

Last time they met: Collingwood 8.9 (57) def Geelong 5.5 (35), Round 7 at Optus Stadium

Odds (via Pointsbet, as of 3pm Friday): Geelong $1.70, Collingwood $2.15

Team line-ups

Cats

TBA on Friday evening

Magpies

TBA on Friday evening

How do the Cats win?

It was masked by the Magpies’ accuracy and the Eagles’ relative inaccuracy last week, but it was a good night for West Coast’s forwards.

Jack Darling and Josh Kennedy won their battles on Jordan Roughead and Jack Madgen, taking a combined seven marks inside 50 and 12 shots on goal.

With vulnerable key defenders, Tom Hawkins is (as always) going to be crucial for the Cats, and Hawkins Island – where he’s given as much space as possible to be one-on-one inside 50 – could be in effect.

Collingwood’s defenders follow their forwards up the ground – unlike a team such as Richmond, which enjoys having extra numbers in defence to get their intercept game going.

“This is as good an opportunity as you will get to create that space (for Hawkins to work), because Collingwood are so disciplined at going with the opposition forwards,” Nick Riewoldt said on Fox Footy.

The last two times Hawkins has faced the Magpies, he hasn’t kicked a goal. However he kicked 0.4 in five shots in last year’s qualifying final, showing he can get the opportunities.

Meanwhile the home and away meeting this season was played in wet conditions and the Cats were dominated around the contest, recording just 31 inside 50s, which gave Hawkins barely any chances.

“If they get the conditions to suit, and they can win the clearances, I think Hawkins will have another day out and potentially kick a bag,” Leigh Montagna said on Fox Footy.

Where Chris Scott sends Patrick Dangerfield is also going to be vital.

In the last four matches, Dangerfield has played primarily as a forward (though only just) – 34 per cent midfield time against Essendon, 51 per cent against Richmond, 47 per cent against Sydney and 67 per cent against Port Adelaide.

Given the Magpies have started fast in their last two meetings against the Cats, sending Dangerfield into the middle of the ground early may be crucial to win stoppages and gain territory.

Then there’s the Mark Blicavs question – a familiar one to Geelong fans during the finals.

“If there’s something I’m still really not sold on with the Geelong coaching staff, it’s whether Blicavs can stand up to Grundy and Cameron in the ruck,” Montagna said.

“Rhys Stanley has been going forward and Blicavs has been taking the majority of the boundary throw-ins and ball-ups. His last couple of weeks, he’s not really getting a lot of ball, he’s not really generating clearances and he’s not getting his hand on it like a number one ruckman.

“I’m concerned as to whether I want to see Esava Ratugolea back in that side. Ratugolea and Stanley as your two rucks, and then Blicavs goes back to where he’s an All-Australian, he’s the best defender in their team, and he can play on Jordan De Goey who’s going to be the matchwinner (for Collingwood).”

How do the Magpies win?

A fast start would be extremely handy for the Magpies – and they’ve gotten one the last two times they faced Geelong.

In Round 7 this year, the Magpies kicked the first two goals and led by 18 at halftime of a low-scoring affair, while they kicked the first three goals in last year’s qualifying final.

“The last two times, they’ve come out and punched them in the mouth. Straight off the bat. They’ve set off the lead by quarter-time and put Geelong on the back foot,” Jonathan Brown said on Fox Footy.

That has been driven by stoppage dominance, but not in the usual way – with Scott Pendlebury used defensively to negate the Cats’ most dangerous extractor, Patrick Dangerfied.

“Tactically, I think Nathan Buckley’s nailed it the last couple of times,” David King said on Fox Footy.

“Not a lot of people think that Scott Pendlebury’s a tagger, but he goes to (Patrick) Dangerfield at every stoppage and tries to lock him away.”

That in turn frees up Taylor Adams to go one-on-one against Joel Selwood, a battle which Adams has shown he can win. In last year’s qualifying final, Adams was immense with 26 disposals, two goals, nine clearances and 16 contested possessions.

Meanwhile Adam Treloar (11 clearances against the Cats last time they met) always seems to find space and the footy in this match-up.

Jordan De Goey could be vital at forward 50 stoppages, with Jake Kololdjashnij usually given the job by Chris Scott – which didn’t work in the Cats and Magpies’ meeting earlier this year.

He won’t have an opponent at the level of Nic Naitanui to deal with, but Brodie Grundy still needs to lift against the Cats’ Rhys Stanley.

The former All-Australian was replaced for key centre bounces by 10th-gamer Darcy Cameron against West Coast, but needs to be physically aggressive on Saturday night.

“He’s got to monster Rhys Stanley. He needs to get the better of him … they’d be happy to do that (replace him with Darcy Cameron), no doubt about it,” Brown said.

Finally, the Cats have been the worst team in the AFL at defending ball movement from defensive 50 to forward 50 since Round 14, so if the Magpies move the ball at speed, that could work in their favour.