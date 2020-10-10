Eels vs Rabbitohs Live Stream Rugby Free NRL Game Today

How To Watch Eels vs Rabbitohs Live Stream Rugby Online For Free. League great Cooper Cronk believes the Eels have “no chance” beating the high-flying Rabbitohs with so many key players out but says if they do it’ll be one of the best wins in the club’s history.

Click To Watch Eels vs Rabbitohs Live Free



Already without injured wingers Blake Ferguson and Maika Sivo for their do-or-die semi-final, the Eels were then rocked on Saturday morning with some shocking news.

Just hours before kick-off, veteran centre Michael Jennings was provisionally suspended for testing positive to banned substances.

The Eels were given an exemption to recall young gun Haze Dunster back into the squad after he was cut from the reserves 24 hours out from kick-off.

LATE MAIL: All the latest injury news for the finals and Origin series

Overseas? Stream the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series from outside Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands on WatchNRL. Every match including the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Grab your Finals Pass to start streaming >

Jennings’ ban has forced coach Brad Arthur to reshuffle his back line again, with Dunster to come onto a wing in his NRL debut. It’s expected he’ll be on the right wing, meaning he’ll be defending South Sydney’s try-scoring machine Alex Johnston.

Cronk was careful not to label Jennings before results from his B sample returned but said it will be “disgraceful” if it does test positive.

“It’s huge news. If the B sample comes back positive, this is disgraceful news, it’ll basically be the end of Michael Jennings,” he told Finals Footy on Fox.

“From the Eels’ perspective and the game day today, well they were already decimated in the outside backs with Sivo and Ferguson not playing,” he said.

“With this ruling and the changes to the team, they’re basically no chance against South Sydney.

“If the Eels are to win and get through to the Prelim Final it will be one of the greatest wins in Eels history.”

The Eels host the Rabbitohs in a blockbuster semi-final at Bankwest Stadium.

Parramatta will be without three backline starters in Maika Sivo, Blake Ferguson and Michael Jennings for the crunch clash.

The Rabbitohs are riding high on a five-game winning streak and will be looking to send the Eels out in the finals in straight sets for the second time in two years.