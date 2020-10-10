Global and Japan Vacuum Disc Filters Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Vacuum Disc Filters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Vacuum Disc Filters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vacuum Disk Filters, also known as disk filter, disc filter, is usually used in washing bleaching system of chemical pulping or chemi-mechanical pulp. From the structure, vacuum disc filter is composed of spindle, tank, distribution valve, disc filter sector, and screw discharger, etc. For the functions, vacuum disc filter is the equipment that takes vacuum negative pressure as driving force for solid-liquid separation, which is widely applied in white water recycle and paper pulp thickening.

Vacuum Disk Filters are same as principle with Vacuum Drum Filters and used for same kind of products. Vacuum Disk Filters are kind of continuously running filters and their most important advantage is can be manufactured for very high capacity and occupy place less than Vacuum Drum Filters.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Vacuum Disc Filters Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Vacuum Disc Filters QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Vacuum Disc Filters market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Vacuum Disc Filters Scope and Market Size

Vacuum Disc Filters market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Disc Filters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Vacuum Disc Filters market is segmented into

Vertical Vacuum Disc Filters

Horizontal Vacuum Disc Filters

Segment by Application, the Vacuum Disc Filters market is segmented into

Mineral Processing

Food Industry

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Vacuum Disc Filters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Vacuum Disc Filters market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Vacuum Disc Filters Market Share Analysis

Vacuum Disc Filters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Vacuum Disc Filters business, the date to enter into the Vacuum Disc Filters market, Vacuum Disc Filters product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ANDRITZ Group

WesTech Engineering

FLSmidth

TriStar Ltd.

EIMCO-K.C.P.

Superior Industrial Products, Inc.

Compositech

BOKELA

Metal 7

Outotec

Peterson Filters Corporation

CNBM

