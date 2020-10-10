Global Fresh Food Packaging Market 2025 Industry Size, Shares, Trends, Applications, Growth, Challenges & Investments|Amcor, Berry Plastics Group, Sealed Air, Amcor

“
Competitive Market Research Report on Global Fresh Food Packaging Market with focus on Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Risk Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Investment Strategies and Forecast by 2025.
This research report contains an in-depth information on all the key aspects of the global Fresh Food Packaging market. This report contains important data such as facts and figures, market research, market analysis, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, regional analysis and future growth prospects. The report also contains qualitative and quantitative research which gives you a detailed analysis of the global Fresh Food Packaging market. The report is perfect as you can see information on the recent developments, based on which you can make risk assessments and investments in the global Fresh Food Packaging industry.
Get The Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/22940
Top Companies Covered:
This global Fresh Food Packaging market research report has data of all the leading players operating in the worldwide industry. From their market shares in the industry, to their growth plans, recent development status, all important data has been compiled in the report to let you get an insightful look at the top players operating in the industry. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
The main objective of this research report is to help you understand the global Fresh Food Packaging market in terms of its definition, segmentation, growth factors, market developments, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing within major regions and countries. The data and the information regarding the Fresh Food Packaging market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts better.
This Market Research Report is further divided into the Following Segments:
Market Segmentation by Product Types:
Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging
Market Segmentation by Applications:
Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Poultry
Regions mentioned in the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market:
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Southeast Asia
• Middle East
• Africa
• Oceania
• Rest of the World
Key Points Covered in this Research Report
The major points that are discussed within the report are the profiles of the leading market players and their business investments, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors etc.
The profiles of the leading companies is mentioned in the report. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.
The growth factors of the Fresh Food Packaging market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report
To gain insightful analyses of the Fresh Food Packaging market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major challenges and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the business strategies that are being adopted by leading industry players.
To understand the future outlook and growth prospects for the Fresh Food Packaging market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Complete Research Report on Fresh Food Packaging Market is Available @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/covid-19-impact-on-global-and-regional-fresh-food-packaging-market-research-report-2021-2026-industry-analys/22940
Major Points From The Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2021-2026)
1.5 Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026
1.5.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Consumption Volume
1.5.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2026 by Value
1.5.3 Global Fresh Food Packaging Price Trends Analysis from 2021 to 2026
1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Fresh Food Packaging Industry Impact
Chapter 2 Covid-19 Impact: Global Fresh Food Packaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Fresh Food Packaging (Volume and Value) by Regions
2.3.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Chapter 3 Covid-19 Impact: Production Market Analysis
3.1 Global Production Market Analysis
3.1.1 2015-2020 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis
3.1.2 2015-2020 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
3.2.1 2015-2020 Regional Market Performance and Market Share
3.2.2 North America Market
3.2.3 East Asia Market
3.2.4 Europe Market
3.2.5 South Asia Market
3.2.6 Southeast Asia Market
3.2.7 Middle East Market
3.2.8 Africa Market
3.2.9 Oceania Market
3.2.10 South America Market
3.2.11 Rest of the World Market
Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact: Global Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 North America Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.3 East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.4 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.5 South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.6 Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.7 Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.8 Africa Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.9 Oceania Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
4.10 South America Fresh Food Packaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Chapter 5 Covid-19 Impact: North America Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
5.1 North America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
5.1.1 North America Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
5.2 North America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
5.3 North America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
5.4 North America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
5.4.1 United States Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5.4.2 Canada Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5.4.3 Mexico Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 6 Covid-19 Impact: East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
6.1 East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
6.1.1 East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
6.2 East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
6.3 East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
6.4 East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
6.4.1 China Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
6.4.2 Japan Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
6.4.3 South Korea Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 7 Covid-19 Impact: Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
7.1 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
7.1.1 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
7.3 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Germany Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 UK Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 France Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Italy Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Russia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Spain Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.7 Netherlands Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.8 Switzerland Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.9 Poland Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 8 Covid-19 Impact: South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
8.1 South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
8.1.1 South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
8.2 South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
8.3 South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
8.4 South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
8.4.1 India Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8.4.2 Pakistan Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8.4.3 Bangladesh Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 9 Covid-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
9.1 Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
9.1.1 Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
9.2 Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
9.3 Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
9.4 Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
9.4.1 Indonesia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
9.4.2 Thailand Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
9.4.3 Singapore Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
9.4.4 Malaysia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
9.4.5 Philippines Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
9.4.6 Vietnam Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
9.4.7 Myanmar Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 10 Covid-19 Impact: Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
10.1 Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
10.1.1 Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
10.2 Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
10.3 Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
10.4.1 Turkey Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Iran Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 United Arab Emirates Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.5 Israel Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.6 Iraq Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.7 Qatar Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.8 Kuwait Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.9 Oman Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 11 Covid-19 Impact: Africa Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
11.1 Africa Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
11.1.1 Africa Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
11.2 Africa Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
11.3 Africa Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
11.4 Africa Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
11.4.1 Nigeria Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11.4.2 South Africa Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11.4.3 Egypt Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11.4.4 Algeria Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11.4.5 Morocco Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 12 Covid-19 Impact: Oceania Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
12.1 Oceania Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
12.2 Oceania Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
12.3 Oceania Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
12.4 Oceania Fresh Food Packaging Consumption by Top Countries
12.4.1 Australia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
12.4.2 New Zealand Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 13 Covid-19 Impact: South America Fresh Food Packaging Market Analysis
13.1 South America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption and Value Analysis
13.1.1 South America Fresh Food Packaging Market Under COVID-19
13.2 South America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Types
13.3 South America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Structure by Application
13.4 South America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume by Major Countries
13.4.1 Brazil Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
13.4.2 Argentina Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
13.4.3 Columbia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
13.4.4 Chile Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
13.4.5 Venezuela Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
13.4.6 Peru Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
13.4.7 Puerto Rico Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
13.4.8 Ecuador Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fresh Food Packaging Business
14.1 Amcor
14.1.1 Amcor Company Profile
14.1.2 Amcor Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.1.3 Amcor Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.1.4 Amcor Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.2 Berry Plastics Group
14.2.1 Berry Plastics Group Company Profile
14.2.2 Berry Plastics Group Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.2.3 Berry Plastics Group Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.2.4 Berry Plastics Group Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.3 Sealed Air
14.3.1 Sealed Air Company Profile
14.3.2 Sealed Air Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.3.3 Sealed Air Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.3.4 Sealed Air Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.4 Amcor
14.4.1 Amcor Company Profile
14.4.2 Amcor Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.4.3 Amcor Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.4.4 Amcor Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.5 BALL
14.5.1 BALL Company Profile
14.5.2 BALL Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.5.3 BALL Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.5.4 BALL Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.6 Graphic Packaging International
14.6.1 Graphic Packaging International Company Profile
14.6.2 Graphic Packaging International Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.6.3 Graphic Packaging International Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.6.4 Graphic Packaging International Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.7 Interflex Group
14.7.1 Interflex Group Company Profile
14.7.2 Interflex Group Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.7.3 Interflex Group Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.7.4 Interflex Group Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.8 Anchor Packaging
14.8.1 Anchor Packaging Company Profile
14.8.2 Anchor Packaging Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.8.3 Anchor Packaging Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.8.4 Anchor Packaging Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.9 Smurfit Kappa Group
14.9.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
14.9.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.9.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.9.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.10 COVERIS
14.10.1 COVERIS Company Profile
14.10.2 COVERIS Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.10.3 COVERIS Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.10.4 COVERIS Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.11 Reynolds
14.11.1 Reynolds Company Profile
14.11.2 Reynolds Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.11.3 Reynolds Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.11.4 Reynolds Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.12 International Paper
14.12.1 International Paper Company Profile
14.12.2 International Paper Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.12.3 International Paper Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.12.4 International Paper Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.13 Sonoco Products Company
14.13.1 Sonoco Products Company Company Profile
14.13.2 Sonoco Products Company Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.13.3 Sonoco Products Company Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.13.4 Sonoco Products Company Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.14 Pactiv
14.14.1 Pactiv Company Profile
14.14.2 Pactiv Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.14.3 Pactiv Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.14.4 Pactiv Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.15 Leucadia National
14.15.1 Leucadia National Company Profile
14.15.2 Leucadia National Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.15.3 Leucadia National Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.15.4 Leucadia National Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.16 WestRock Company
14.16.1 WestRock Company Company Profile
14.16.2 WestRock Company Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.16.3 WestRock Company Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.16.4 WestRock Company Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
14.17 LINPAC Packaging
14.17.1 LINPAC Packaging Company Profile
14.17.2 LINPAC Packaging Fresh Food Packaging Product Specification
14.17.3 LINPAC Packaging Fresh Food Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
14.17.4 LINPAC Packaging Fresh Food Packaging Sales by Types
Chapter 15 Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
15.2.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
15.2.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
15.2.3 North America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.4 East Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.5 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.6 South Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.7 Southeast Asia Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.8 Middle East Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.9 Africa Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.10 Oceania Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.2.11 South America Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)
15.3 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
15.3.1 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
15.3.2 Global Fresh Food Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
15.3.3 Global Fresh Food Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
15.4 Global Fresh Food Packaging Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
15.5 Fresh Food Packaging Market Forecast Under COVID-19
Chapter 16 Conclusions
Research Methodology
About Us:
Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.
Contact Us:
Market Research Port,
Brighton Street, Providence,
Rhode Island – 02929, United States
Contact No: +1 401 433 7610
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://marketresearchport.com/
”