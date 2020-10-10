Throughout the playoffs, when that happens, the Lakers have won with no problems

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Office Supplies market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, Global the office supplies market accounted for USD 235.3 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 273.9 Billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation is as follows in by product type, and distribution channel. The authors of the study discuss both the developed and developing regions in detail.

Based on Product Type

-Writing Supplies (Pens, Highlighters, Markers, Pencils, Erasers, Others) -Calendars (Desk Calendar, Wall Calendar, Others) -Planners(Daily Planner, Monthly Planner, Other) -Organizers -Clips & Fasteners -Staplers & Punches -Sticky Notes -Memo Pad -Tape & Adhesives -Computer & Printer Supplies -Other

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Growing E-commerce Marketplace in Office Supplies

In an era of online purchasing, the office supplies market is increasingly putting its product offerings on the online platform with the help of e-retailers. The office supplies sector is pursuing benefits from the growing e-commerce marketplace. The manufacturers and retailers are increasing their standards by selling their products using the online sales channel. Apart from this, the manufacturers and retailers are raising the bar for their other digital capabilities. They are focusing on various online media formats, which include mobile-based applications and social networking sites, in order to expand their digital presence, which is enabling these manufacturers and retailers to endorse and sell their products to a larger number of customers.

Access Sample Report https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/

Market Segmentation

With respect to the product, the market is segmented into writing supplies, calendars, planners, organizers, clips & fasteners, tape & adhesives, computer & printer supplies, and others, out of which, computer & printer supplies segment shared approximately 29.9% of the global the office supplies market in 2018.

With respect to the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores and offline stores (supermarket & hypermarket, stationery shop & others), out of which, offline stores segment captured lion share of the global market in 2018. According to BPS analysis, online stores segment is likely to witness an increase of +120 BPS during the forecast period. Further, the online office supplies market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

This research report studied the Office Supplies market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Office Supplies market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Office Supplies market. The key companies published in the report include among others, Staples, Inc., Office Depot Inc., Tesco PLC, Stanley Bostitch, Faber-Castell, and other major key players.

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

