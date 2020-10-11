Bengals vs Ravens Live Stream Reddit Free Online

The Ravens under coach John Harbaugh are as tough as any team against rookie quarterbacks, but No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is a different kind of challenge. Burrow is the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games, and he is attacking the intermediate level of the field as well as any quarterback in the league.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson bounced back from a season-worst performance against the Kansas City Chiefs with a solid game (14-for-21 passing, 193 yards, two touchdowns) against the Washington Football Team. Jackson has a 111.3 passer rating through four games, not far off his mark from 2019. His favorite targets, wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, also played better after poor games against the Chiefs. Brown caught four passes for 86 yards and Andrews caught all three passes thrown his way, two of them for touchdowns.

