Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Cleveland Browns Live Stream Reddit

The Colts have been fantastic this season, especially on defense since their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Since then, they’ve held the Vikings, Jets, and Bears to a combined 29 points and outscored them by 54 overall. After its loss, Indy changed to a more ball-control offense that relies more on rookie running back Jonathan Taylor than veteran quarterback Philip Rivers.

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts are riding three-game win streaks after season-opening losses when they enter this Week 5 matchup. Indy has won 10 of its last 12 matchups in this series, although the last contest between the two teams came back in 2017 when the Colts edged the Browns, 31-28. T.Y. Hilton racked up 153 receiving yards and a touchdown in the victory with Jacoby Brissett dueling DeShone Kizer under center.

NFL Sunday Week 5 – Indianapolis Colts vs Cleveland Browns Live Stream:

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

When: Sunday, October 10, 2020

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET kickoff

TV Channel: CBS

