Everything BIXBI produces is thoughtfully sourced, made with minimal processing, and is rigorously tested for safety and quality

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rémy Cointreau USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rémy Cointreau Group, and Drizly, the world’s largest alcohol marketplace, are teaming up to unveil the new virtual Cocktail Studio – a complimentary one-stop destination for cocktail enthusiasts to discover, learn and experiment with at-home mixology. As the art of at-home cocktail making continues to flourish more than ever before, Drizly and three premier spirits from the Rémy Cointreau portfolio – Cointreau, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Mount Gay Rum – are enlisting industry experts to further educate and inform all cocktail makers, from beginners to connoisseurs, on the basics of at-home cocktail making.



Starting this month, cocktail enthusiasts can learn to craft America’s top three cocktails – The Original Margarita, The Martini and The Old Fashioned – from world renowned mixologists and leading industry experts, just in time for the fall and holiday season. Each Virtual Cocktail Studio session will take participants behind the bar with an expert in the space, from master blenders to head distillers and provide an in-depth look at one of these leading classic cocktails. During each session participants will learn all about the core essential ingredients found in each of these classic cocktails – from Cointreau and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin to Mount Gay Rum – while following a step-by-step tutorial on how to mix up the classics, along with a few twists on the recipes. Each session is slated to be 45 minutes to one hour.

For more information and to attend a Virtual Cocktail Studio session visit, Drizly.com to sign up or join the livestream on the Drizly Facebook page on the designated Cocktail Studio day and time listed below. Ahead of each session, participants are able to purchase all necessary ingredients for each cocktail directly from Drizly.

Rémy Cointreau USA x Drizly Virtual Cocktail Studio Sessions:

• Friday, October 16th at 5:30pmET – The Original Margarita

o Hosted by Alfred Cointreau, sixth generation of the Cointreau family, and Lynnette Marrero, Co-Founder of Speed Rack, Bar Director, and Mixologist on Masterclass

• Thursday, November 12th at 5:30pmET – The Martini

o Hosted by Adam Hannett, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin and Bruichladdich Head Distiller, and Liana Oster, Dante, #1 World’s Best Bar 2019

• Thursday, December 3rd at 5:30pmET – The Rum Old Fashioned

o Hosted by Trudiann Branker, Mount Gay Rum Master Blender, and Taylor Adorno, bartender at Dead Rabbit and Ghost Donkey, NYC, Imbibe’s Cocktail Bar of the Year 2020

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes 12 unique brands: Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, Cointreau liqueur, METAXA Greek spirit, Mount Gay rum, St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin, and our collection of single-malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore from Islay, Westland from Seattle and Domaine des Hautes Glaces from the French Alps). Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Drizly

Drizly is the world’s largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery in under 60 minutes, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 180 markets in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized recommendations to users of legal drinking age.

