Global and China Fluorescent Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

The migration of the Fluorescent pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest consumer of Fluorescent pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value Fluorescent pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

The global Fluorescent Pigments market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Fluorescent Pigments Scope and Market Size

Fluorescent Pigments market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorescent Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fluorescent Pigments market is segmented into

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

Segment by Application, the Fluorescent Pigments market is segmented into

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Fluorescent Pigments market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Fluorescent Pigments market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Fluorescent Pigments Market Share Analysis

Fluorescent Pigments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Fluorescent Pigments business, the date to enter into the Fluorescent Pigments market, Fluorescent Pigments product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

RPM International

UKSEUNG

SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

China wanlong chemical

Lynwon Group

Vicome Corp

Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)

Aron Universal Ltd

Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

LuminoChem

