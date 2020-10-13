Global and Japan Silicon Carbide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Silicon Carbide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Silicon Carbide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Silicon carbide (SiC), also known as carborundum /kɑːrbəˈrʌndəm/, is a semiconductorcontaining silicon and carbon. It occurs in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite. Synthetic SiC powder has been mass-produced since 1893 for use as an abrasive. Grains of silicon carbide can be bonded together by sintering to form very hard ceramics that are widely used in applications requiring high endurance, such as car brakes, car clutches and ceramic plates in bulletproof vests. Electronic applications of silicon carbide such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and detectors in early radios were first demonstrated around 1907. SiC is used in semiconductor electronics devices that operate at high temperatures or high voltages, or both. Large single crystals of silicon carbide can be grown by the Lely methodand they can be cut into gems known as synthetic moissanite. SiC with high surface area can be produced from SiO2 contained in plant material.

The global Silicon Carbide market size is projected to reach US$ 4021.1 million by 2026, from US$ 1977.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026.

Silicon Carbide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Carbide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Silicon Carbide market is segmented into

3C-SiC

4H-SiC

6H-SiC

Segment by Application, the Silicon Carbide market is segmented into

Automotive IIndustry

Electronic Industry

Abrasive Industry

Refractory Industry

Ceramic Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Silicon Carbide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Silicon Carbide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Silicon Carbide Market Share Analysis

Silicon Carbide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Silicon Carbide business, the date to enter into the Silicon Carbide market, Silicon Carbide product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Evonik Industries

Waker Chemie

BASF

UBE Industries

Sinoyqx

Rogers

DowDuPont

Saint-Gobain

Ningxia Tianjing

Sinosi

Lanzhou Heqiao

Tianzhu Yutong

Foshan RISING Technology

Futong Industry

Cumi Murugappa

Elsid

