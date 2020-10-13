Global and United States Cobalt Oxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Cobalt Oxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Cobalt Oxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cobalt(II,III) oxide is an inorganic compound with the formula Co3O4. It is one of two well characterized cobalt oxides. It is a black antiferromagnetic solid. As a mixed valence compound, its formula is sometimes written as CoIICoIII2O4 and sometimes as CoO•Co2O3.
Cobalt(II) oxide or cobalt monoxide is an inorganic compound that appears as olive-green to red crystals, or as a greyish or black powder. It is used extensively in the ceramics industry as an additive to create blue colored glazes and enamels as well as in the chemical industry for producing cobalt(II) salts.
Cobalt (III) oxide is the inorganic compound with the formula of Co2O3. Although only two oxides of cobalt are well characterized, CoO and Co3O4, procedures claiming to give Co2O3 have been described. Thus treatment of Co(II) salts such as cobalt(II) nitrate with an aqueous solution of sodium hypochlorite (also known as bleach) gives a black solid. Some formulations of the catalyst hopcalite contain “Co2O3”.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Cobalt Oxide Market
This report focuses on global and United States Cobalt Oxide market.
The global Cobalt Oxide market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Cobalt Oxide Scope and Market Size
Cobalt Oxide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cobalt Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cobalt Oxide market is segmented into
Cobalt(II) oxide (cobaltous oxide), CoO
Cobalt(III) oxide (cobaltic oxide), Co2O3
Cobalt(II,III) oxide, Co3O4
Segment by Application, the Cobalt Oxide market is segmented into
Lithium-ion Battery
Varistor
Hard Alloy
Catalyst
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Cobalt Oxide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Cobalt Oxide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Cobalt Oxide Market Share Analysis
Cobalt Oxide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cobalt Oxide business, the date to enter into the Cobalt Oxide market, Cobalt Oxide product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Umicore
OMG
Freeport
KLK
Huayou Cobalt
Jinchuan Group
COBOTO
Galico
Haina New Material
Dongxin Energy
