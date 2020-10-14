Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

Polypropylene (PP) is one of the key polymers used in the manufacture of BOPP films and is a derivative of petroleum. One of the primary factors propelling the growth prospects for this market is the rising demand for packaged food in the last few years. The increasing demand for new and innovative packaging options is an important trend that is envisaged to impel in the growth prospects for this market over the next four years. The market is moving towards replacing aluminum foils, waxing paper, and cellophane with BOPP films as it serves as a more flexible packaging solution and facilitates faster packaging with excellent sealing properties. The APAC region dominated the global BOPP films market and is expected to consume more than 5 million metric tons of BOPP films by 2020. Factors such as an expanding population, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization to impel the growth prospects for this market in the region. Moreover, economic development in countries like India and China as resulted in lifestyle changes and an increase in disposable income, which will contribute to the growth of this market in the coming years.

Segment by Type, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market is segmented into

White/Opaque/Matt

Metallized

Transparent

Segment by Application, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market is segmented into

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Biscuits/Bakery Products

Confectionery

Dried Foods

Tobacco

Pasta/Noodles

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Market Share Analysis

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films business, the date to enter into the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Toray Plastics

Profol

Oben

INNOVIA

Jindal Films Americas

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

MANUCOR

FlexFilm

Gettel Group

Cosmo

FuRong

