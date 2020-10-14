Global and China Bio herbicides Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Bio herbicides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Bio herbicides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chemical based herbicides are known to create water and soil pollution. These chemicals affect human health through food consumption. Bio-herbicide is compound derived from microbes including fungi, bacteria, and protozoa.

Organic farming has gained popularity among consumers demanding for organically produced vegetables and food grains. Increasing awareness programs to educate consumers regarding noxious chemical impacts is anticipated to trigger the global product usage. Manufacturers in collaboration with local governing bodies have been focusing on educating farmers for increasing the bio-herbicides consumption. The shift in consumer preference towards healthier and nutritional food products is also expected to positively impact overall product demand. Low prices of synthetic herbicides are expected to remain a key challenge for its penetration in the global market. Additionally, chemical based herbicides are known to show better results on account of which farmers tend to use them more than bio-herbicides. Lack of awareness among the farmers is also anticipated to restrain the industry development in the near future. Integration of bio-herbicides with chemical herbicides increases the impact of bio based products on weed and helps in enhancing the process efficiency.

The global Bio herbicides market size is projected to reach US$ 2786.9 million by 2026, from US$ 1490 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

Bio herbicides market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio herbicides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bio herbicides market is segmented into

Granular

Liquid

Others

Segment by Application, the Bio herbicides market is segmented into

Seed

Soil

Foliar

Post-Harvest

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bio herbicides market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bio herbicides market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bio herbicides Market Share Analysis

Bio herbicides market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bio herbicides business, the date to enter into the Bio herbicides market, Bio herbicides product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BHA (BioHerbicides Australia)

Certified Organics Australia

Emery Oleochemicals

Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers

MycoLogic

…

