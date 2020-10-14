Global and China Bioactive Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Bioactive Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Bioactive Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bioactive materials are known for reacting with body tissues for adherence and are employed for the purpose of remodelling and repairing tissues. They have a strong capacity of reacting with tissues and fluids without causing any adverse impact on them. These materials are made from composites, ceramics, glass, and glass ceramics. Bioactive materials are employed in antibacterial products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, medical care, and dental care. These materials can easily bind with tissues with the help of several types of attachments such as tissue replacement, bioactive fixation, biological fixation, and mechanical interlocks.

Rising demand for superior implantable materials is expected to drive the market growth over the next eight years. In addition, superior properties of the bioactive materials have facilitated rising substitution of the traditionally used implants, thereby driving growth. The growth of the orthopedic and dental surgeries on account of growth of ageing population has resulted in a rise in the demand for medical devices. Development of advanced technology bioactive materials leading to more feasible, safe and efficient implant procedures has led to an increase in the penetration levels leading to market growth. Fluctuating prices and demand-supply gap are the key issues faced by the industry in terms of raw material supply. The bioactive materials market is estimated to grow significantly in North America during the forecast period. Factors such as growing requirement for materials that permit easy tissue repair and regeneration to shorten hospital stays are key to market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Bioactive Materials Market

The global Bioactive Materials market size is projected to reach US$ 2680.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1672.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Bioactive Materials Scope and Market Size

Bioactive Materials market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioactive Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bioactive Materials market is segmented into

Powder

Moldable

Granules

Segment by Application, the Bioactive Materials market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Companies

Dentistry Clinics

Healthcare Organizations

Research Firms

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bioactive Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bioactive Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bioactive Materials Market Share Analysis

Bioactive Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bioactive Materials business, the date to enter into the Bioactive Materials market, Bioactive Materials product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DePuy Synthes

Kyocera

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

