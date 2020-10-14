Global and Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bio-based Propylene Glycol is produced by the process Hydrogenolysis in which glycerin is converted into propylene glycol. It is colorless, odorless, non-toxic, and slightly viscous liquid. They are hygroscopic substance and used as a humectant in cosmetics. Bio-Based Propylene Glycol is considered to be the prominent raw material for various industrial applications.

One trend in the market is increase in demand for green construction. Bio-based propylene glycol is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, which are used to make electrical components, paints and coatings, pipes, tanks, and ducts, all important products in the construction industry. The industry and the consumers are becoming more responsible toward the environment, as a result of which the demand for green buildings has grown. Regulatory pressure to reduce carbon footprint and a general shift towards environment friendly products to enhance sustainability of processes is expected to drive the market for bio-based propylene glycol. Additionally, with increase in disposable income of the rapidly growing population the market of personal care products and food products is expanding due to the escalating demand. This, in turn, adds to the demand for bio-based propylene glycol. However, competing uses of the bio-based feedstock sources such as corn and soy as foods and biofuels might hamper the market growth by causing supply shortages. Furthermore, supply of raw materials also depends upon the yield of the crops and the number of farmers undertaking the production of corn and soy. North America will be the major revenue contributor to the market due to increase in automotive industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Bio-based Propylene Glycol QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Bio-based Propylene Glycol Scope and Market Size

Bio-based Propylene Glycol market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bio-based Propylene Glycol market is segmented into

Unsaturated Polyster Resins

Functional Fluids and Antifreeze Products

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Food

Detergents and Household Products

Others

Segment by Application, the Bio-based Propylene Glycol market is segmented into

Cosmetics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Detergent & Household

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bio-based Propylene Glycol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bio-based Propylene Glycol market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis

Bio-based Propylene Glycol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bio-based Propylene Glycol business, the date to enter into the Bio-based Propylene Glycol market, Bio-based Propylene Glycol product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Ashland

BASF

Cargill

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Oleon

…

