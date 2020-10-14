Global and Japan Biocides and Disinfectants Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Biocides and Disinfectants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Biocides and Disinfectants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biocides and disinfectants are chemicals or physical agents that are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms. They are used to kill harmful organisms and resist bacteria and fungus. These chemicals help eliminate suspended substances or impurities from contaminated water, thereby making it suitable for domestic and industrial uses.

One of the major drivers for this market is Increasing population and rising demand for clean water. Rising population across the globe increases the demand for clean water, which drives the global biocides and disinfectants market. It is estimated that the global population will increase by around 35% during 2015-2050, which will increase the demand for water by more than 50%. By 2050, the global population will reach 9.2 billion. A majority of the current population does not have access to clean water.

Biocides and Disinfectants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biocides and Disinfectants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Biocides and Disinfectants market is segmented into

Non-Oxidizing Chemicals

Oxidizing Chemicals

Others

Segment by Application, the Biocides and Disinfectants market is segmented into

Ground Water

Sea Water

Municipal Drinking Water

Industrial Waste Water

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biocides and Disinfectants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biocides and Disinfectants market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biocides and Disinfectants Market Share Analysis

Biocides and Disinfectants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Biocides and Disinfectants business, the date to enter into the Biocides and Disinfectants market, Biocides and Disinfectants product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Kemira

The Dow Chemical Company

Albemarle Corporation

GE(Baker Hughes)

BWA WATER ADDITIVES

Cortec

