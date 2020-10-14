Global and Japan Trichloromethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Trichloromethane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Trichloromethane market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Trichloromethane, or Chloroform, is an organic compound with formula CHCl₃. It is a colorless, sweet-smelling, dense liquid that is produced on a large scale as a precursor to PTFE. It is also a precursor to various refrigerants. It is one of the four chloromethanes and a trihalomethane.

Chloromethane, also known as methyl chloride is produced from sulfuric acid, sodium chloride and methanol mixture. Chloromethane is an extremely flammable and colorless gas, hence widely used as a chlorinating and methylating agent in organic chemistry. Chloromethane application as intermediate in drug manufacturing and as a local anesthetic in medication has resulted in its growing demand in pharmaceutical industry.

Segment by Type, the Trichloromethane market is segmented into

Fluorocarbon Grade

Alcohol Stabilized Grade

Technical Grade

Segment by Application, the Trichloromethane market is segmented into

Anesthetic

Chemical Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Trichloromethane market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Trichloromethane market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Trichloromethane Market Share Analysis

Trichloromethane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Trichloromethane business, the date to enter into the Trichloromethane market, Trichloromethane product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Akzonobel

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Kem One

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

SRF

Consolidated Chemical Company

Lee & Man Chemical Company

Dongying Yinglang Chemical

Dongying City Longxing Chemical

