In this report, the Global and United States Bio-based Solvent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Bio-based Solvent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-united-states-bio-based-solvent-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



Green and bio-based solvents serve as an alternative to the conventional solvents in the market as they help in reducing the negative environmental impact caused from the use of solvents in chemical production. Green and bio-based solvents are produced from renewable resources; they are biodegradable, non-corrosive & non-carcinogenic in nature, recyclable and help prevent ozone depletion.

Easy availability of biofuels, rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for sustainable products are main factors contributing to the growth of market. Rising environmental awareness has increased the preference for bio-based or green solvents over conventional solvents. As these solvents are VOC-free, consumers are not exposed to harmful chemicals. Biofuels are derived from plants or animals and these raw materials are easily available in the market. This offers significant opportunities for the production of biofuel. Moreover, the transportation of biofuels is also much easier than conventional fossil fuels. The rising demand from key application segments such as paints & coatings and adhesives is also expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period. The growing application scope of green & bio-based solvents in the afore mentioned segments can be attributed to the minimal environmental impacts caused by the products, mainly as they are derived from organic and renewable sources. North America would continue to dominate the market through 2020 due to intense awareness among the consumers for the adoption of green solvents and robust improvement in the U.S. & Mexican construction industry. However, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2015-2020.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Bio-based Solvent Market

This report focuses on global and United States Bio-based Solvent QYR Global and United States market.

The global Bio-based Solvent market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Bio-based Solvent Scope and Market Size

Bio-based Solvent market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Solvent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bio-based Solvent market is segmented into

Lactate Esters

Methyl Soyate

Alcohols

D-Limonene

Others

Segment by Application, the Bio-based Solvent market is segmented into

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Ink

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bio-based Solvent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bio-based Solvent market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bio-based Solvent Market Share Analysis

Bio-based Solvent market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bio-based Solvent business, the date to enter into the Bio-based Solvent market, Bio-based Solvent product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Cargill

The Dow Chemical Company

…

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-united-states-bio-based-solvent-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com