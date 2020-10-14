Global and United States Bioceramics Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Bioceramics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Bioceramics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bioceramics referred to as ceramics that are used to repair and reconstruction of damaged or diseased parts of the musculo-skeletal system. These inclusively used in dental implants and in orthopedics to replace hard tissue in the body like bone and teeth. Alumina zirconia and a form of calcium phosphate known as hydroxyapatite are the common bioceramics used.

The increasing demand for healthcare facilities, technical advancement, rising disposable income, growing aging population and rising incidences of osteoarthritis are main factors contributing to the growth of market. Growing aging population has led to rising incidences of osteoarthritis, which will increase bioceramics consumption for knee and hip joint replacements and implants. North American regional market expected to grow in terms value. The reason being, growing research in bioceramics, rise in cancer occurrences, rise in occurrence of cardiovascular diseases in the United States and increasing R&D activities and funding in Canada. On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market is growing at fastest pace in the orthopedic sector. This is mainly due to rapid growth of elderly population. China is the major consumer of Bioceramics Industry, as people are gaining access to advanced medical treatment.

The global Bioceramics market size is projected to reach US$ 18780 million by 2026, from US$ 14000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Bioceramics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioceramics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bioceramics market is segmented into

Zirconia

Alumina

Others

Segment by Application, the Bioceramics market is segmented into

Orthopedics

Dental

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bioceramics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bioceramics market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Bioceramics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bioceramics business, the date to enter into the Bioceramics market, Bioceramics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Carborundum Universal

CeramTec

Royal DSM

Sagemax Bioceramics

