In this report, the Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-united-states-geosynthetic-clay-liner-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) are factory manufactured hydraulic barriers consisting of a layer of bentonite or other very low-permeability material supported by geotextiles and/or geomembranes, mechanically held together by needling, stitching, or chemical adhesives. Due to environmental laws, any seepage from landfills must be collected and properly disposed off, otherwise contamination of the surrounding ground water could cause major environmental and/or ecological problems. The lower the hydraulic conductivity the more effective the GCL will be at retaining seepage inside of the landfill. Bentonite composed predominantly (>70%) of montmorillonite or other expansive clays, are preferred and most commonly used in GCLs. A general GCL construction would consist of two layers of geosynthetics stitched together enclosing a layer of natural or processed sodium bentonite. Typically, woven and/or non-woven textile geosynthetics are used, however polyethylene or geomembrane layers or geogrid geotextiles materials have also been incorporated into the design or in place of a textile layer to increase strength. GCLs are produced by several large companies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The United States Environmental Protection Agency currently regulates landfill construction and design in the US through several legislations.
First of all, the increasing demand for Geosynthetic Clay Liner is expected to drive the market growth. This is because of the development of Containment & Wastewater Treatment, Landfill and Roadways & Civil Construction. Geosynthetic clay liners are fabric-like materials utilized as linings to prevent seepage out of landfills. They act as a hydraulic barrier and incorporate two textile layers interconnected by bentonite clay, which is known to have low hydraulic conductivity. Second, increasing expenditure for infrastructure development in China, India, and Middle East countries in light of regulatory initiatives to enhance domestic output is expected to play an important role in amplifying market demand.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market
This report focuses on global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner QYR Global and United States market.
The global Geosynthetic Clay Liner market size is projected to reach US$ 387.5 million by 2026, from US$ 324.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner Scope and Market Size
Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geosynthetic Clay Liner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is segmented into
Bentonite Swell Index1
Bentonite Fluid Loss
Bentonite Mass/Area2
GCL Grab Strength3
GCL Peel Strength3
GCL Index Flux4
GCL Hydraulic Conductivity4
GCL Hydrated Internal Shear Strength5
Segment by Application, the Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is segmented into
Containment & Wastewater Treatment
Landfill
Roadways & Civil Construction
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Geosynthetic Clay Liner market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market Share Analysis
Geosynthetic Clay Liner market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Geosynthetic Clay Liner business, the date to enter into the Geosynthetic Clay Liner market, Geosynthetic Clay Liner product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Eurobent
Agru America
NAUE GmbH
ECT Manufacturing
National Well Supplies Company
Global Synthetics
Shandong Taian Sanyou Building Materialco
GSE
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-united-states-geosynthetic-clay-liner-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner market
- Challenges to market growth for Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com