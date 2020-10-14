Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Geosynthetic Clay Liner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) are factory manufactured hydraulic barriers consisting of a layer of bentonite or other very low-permeability material supported by geotextiles and/or geomembranes, mechanically held together by needling, stitching, or chemical adhesives. Due to environmental laws, any seepage from landfills must be collected and properly disposed off, otherwise contamination of the surrounding ground water could cause major environmental and/or ecological problems. The lower the hydraulic conductivity the more effective the GCL will be at retaining seepage inside of the landfill. Bentonite composed predominantly (>70%) of montmorillonite or other expansive clays, are preferred and most commonly used in GCLs. A general GCL construction would consist of two layers of geosynthetics stitched together enclosing a layer of natural or processed sodium bentonite. Typically, woven and/or non-woven textile geosynthetics are used, however polyethylene or geomembrane layers or geogrid geotextiles materials have also been incorporated into the design or in place of a textile layer to increase strength. GCLs are produced by several large companies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The United States Environmental Protection Agency currently regulates landfill construction and design in the US through several legislations.

First of all, the increasing demand for Geosynthetic Clay Liner is expected to drive the market growth. This is because of the development of Containment & Wastewater Treatment, Landfill and Roadways & Civil Construction. Geosynthetic clay liners are fabric-like materials utilized as linings to prevent seepage out of landfills. They act as a hydraulic barrier and incorporate two textile layers interconnected by bentonite clay, which is known to have low hydraulic conductivity. Second, increasing expenditure for infrastructure development in China, India, and Middle East countries in light of regulatory initiatives to enhance domestic output is expected to play an important role in amplifying market demand.

The global Geosynthetic Clay Liner market size is projected to reach US$ 387.5 million by 2026, from US$ 324.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geosynthetic Clay Liner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The Geosynthetic Clay Liner market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Geosynthetic Clay Liner market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Geosynthetic Clay Liner market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Geosynthetic Clay Liner business, the date to enter into the Geosynthetic Clay Liner market, Geosynthetic Clay Liner product introduction, recent developments, etc.

