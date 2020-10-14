Global Consumer Video Services Market 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Consumer Video Services industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Consumer Video Services and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Consumer Video Services is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Consumer Video Services budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Consumer Video Services sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Kuaishou

Twitter (Periscope)

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)

YY

Yizhibo (Weibo)

Twitch

Uplive

YouTube

ByteDance

Brightcove (Ooyala)

IBM Cloud Video

Facebook

AT&T

Vimeo (Livestream)

Instagram

Snapchat

Market Segment by Type, covers

B2B

B2C

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Music, Dancing and Talk Shows

Game

Dating Shows

Outdoor Activities and Sports

Others

