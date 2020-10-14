2. Uniden MHS75 Waterproof Handheld 2-Way VHF Marine Radio, Submersible, Selectable 1/2.5/5 Watt Transmit

• 1 /2.5/5 watt switchable – choose between 1, 2.5, and 5 watts for short- and long-range communication–this can be a handy method to save a bit battery life. in most conditions, the 1 watt transmission energy is all you want. if you end up far-off from different stations and have hassle getting a response, chances are you’ll want to spice up the transmission energy from 1 wa…

• All usa, worldwide, and canada channels – the mhs75 covers all usa, worldwide, and canadian marine channels, maintaining you recent with all the newest marine exercise

• Jis8 waterproof stage – uniden mhs75 vhf hand-held radio will not quit regardless of how moist it will get. whitecap splash, gusty spray, tidal wave, no matter, this radio can take it. the uniden mhs75 2-way marine radio is constructed rugged to take the pains of being out on the water, day in and day trip with a full jis8 submersible waterproof ranking. submersible for as much as 30 minutes …

• Prompt channel 16/9/triple watch – triple watch mode screens channels 16 and 9 for a sign when you take heed to the at present chosen channel. the marine radio checks channel 16 and 9 for exercise each 2 seconds

3. Uniden UM385 25 Watt Fixed Mount Marine Vhf Radio, Waterproof IPX4 with Triple

• With triple watch options, dsc capabilities, a spread of worldwide marine channels and s. a. m. e climate alertâ€”the um385 brings every thing youâ€™ll want on the water into one compact design.

• Waterproof radio â€“ complies with ipx4 waterproof requirements, which suggests the radio is resistant to break from rain or splashing water.

• Uniden’s marine radios defend you from what lies forward, in addition to getting you out of dicey waters, by informing you the second a storm begins brewing and transmitting your location must you need assistance.

• The um385 rugged handheld mic means that you can transmit simply from the wheel whereas maintaining your deal with the waters forward.

• Dsc (digital selective calling) – consists of misery button, place ship and request. provides you the flexibility to press one button to name for assist throughout an emergency. full class d dsc functionality. excessive efficiency transceiver ensures clear communication and

4. Uniden Atlantis 155 Handheld Two-Way VHF Marine Radio, Floating IPX7 Submersible Waterproof, Dual-Color

• With the most important liquid crystal display display screen in its class 25mm (h) x 40mm (w), and paper white backlight show for day time, and pink backlight show for night time time, itâ€™s the radio you wonâ€™t go away shore with out.

• It floats, meets the hardest waterproof requirements ipx8 / jis8, and even clears its speaker of water after being submerged. and with its compact measurement itâ€™s by no means far-off when you want to keep in contact essentially the most.

• Nimh rechargeable 4xaaa, 950mah nimh rechargeable batteries and dc charging cable included. Three watt transmit energy with person selectable 3w or 1w transmit energy. Three 12 months guarantee and full Three 12 months waterproof guarantee.

• The atlantis 155â€™s submersible, floating handheld design means that you can keep safe and linked whereas having enjoyable on the water.

• When each inch of house rely, you continue to need the necessary options that can maintain you secure at sea. the atlantis 155 doesnâ€™t sacrifice massive options to maintain its profile small.

• Receives all marine radio channels, together with all usa, canada, and worldwide marine vhf channels (consists of the brand new Four-digit channels and canadian â€œbâ€ channels) and receives all noaa climate channels and alerts

5. Shakespeare 5101 Centennial White 8′ VHF Marine Antenna

• Brass and copper components

• Contains 15′ rg-58 cable and a pl-259 connector

• Clear and clear audio

• Chrome-plated brass ferrule with normal 1 inch to 14 thread

• Steered mount kinds 4187, 4188-s, or 4190 ratchet mounts

6. Shakespeare 5104 VHF Antenna 4′ Centennial 3dB

• Clear and clear audio

7. VHF Radio Fixed Mount Black

• Keep linked

8. Cobra Marine Radio – MR HH150 FLT – 3 Watt, Floating, Long Range

• Waterproof – designed to resist the weather, this radio is rated submersible to an trade normal jis7 which supplies you 30 minutes of safety at one-meter depth. geared up with rechargeable batteries, you’ll be able to keep away from buying batteries ceaselessly

• Worldwide use – journey with ease, this radio comes with the aptitude to function in usa, canada and different worldwide locations. you’ll really feel assured in your communication regardless of the vacation spot. a will need to have boat accent.

• It floats – the proper radio for marine use of any measurement boat. constructed with an orange core that makes it straightforward see whereas floating and retrieve if it will get dropped overboard.

• Lengthy vary communication – get your message the place you want it to go. whether or not its brief vary or lengthy distance, the selectable Three-watt vhf choices can attain a variety of distances with high quality connection

• Noaa and climate alerts – acquire immediate entry to nationwide all hazard and climate info. be the primary to learn about incoming climate threats or necessary information. 24 hours per day, you’ll have correct and reside info