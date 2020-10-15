CJ Cup 2020 Free Live Stream at Shadow Creek TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The CJ Cup 2020 Free Live provides golf fans with some star-studded groupings through the first two days of action. Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, will play alongside Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im when play gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 15 from Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Koepka is defined to make his first PGA Tour start since missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August.

Click To Watch CJ Cup 2020 Live Free

Thomas, meanwhile, could be the defending champion with this event and he’s finished within the top-10 in each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour, including a T-8 finish at the U.S. Open. Thomas, the No. 3 ranked player on earth, enters this week’s event one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1 according to the latest 2020 CJ Cup odds from William Hill. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm will be paired with Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Wolff, who’s earned a runner-up finish in each of his last two outings. Rahm has won a PGA Tour event in each of the last four seasons and he’s going off whilst the 8-1 favorite to complete on the surface of the leaderboard this week. With such a strong 2020 CJ Cup field, be sure to begin to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine. SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In reality, it’s up over $13,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on the surface of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 just as before on his best bets a couple of weeks ago. The model had him in the utmost effective five right away and McClure’s best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

How to make 2020 CJ Cup picks

Also, the model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 15: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Oct. 16: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Oct. 17: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Oct. 18: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

CJ Cup 2020 picks: Sleepers/Dark Horses Who Could Win (odds from BetMGM)

Caddie: Sungjae I’m (33-1) — I’d say Sungjae is right on the edge of being a dark horse this week. Off the tee is going to be hugely important at Shadow Creek.

Mayo: Russell Henley (80-1) — Honestly, I don’t want to look down the board in a field like this. While there have been surprise winners this year, we’ve had exactly NONE in stacked field events.

Gdula: Paul Casey (60-1) — Sleepers are tough to come by this week because a lot of the win equity is tied up at the top of the field.

Gehman: Sungjae Im (33-1) — Historically, the cream rises to the top in either World Golf Championship events or no-cut events like we have this week in Las Vegas.

Golf Digest: Alex Noren (90-1) — Few players have been as consistent as Noren during the restart. The Swede has four top 25s in his past five events, including a third at the 3M Open.

FanShare Sports: Sungjae Im (33-1) — When I start playing well you have to take notice. He comes into this event ranked 12th in strokes gained/tee-to-green over.

Caddie: Tyrrell Hatton (28-1) — If this was a major, sure—Hatton would be motivated. But I can tell you: It’s easy for most guys to go on cruise control after they get a win.

Mayo: Patrick Cantlay (23-1) — Cantlay’s turning into American Fleetwood. He keeps getting sunk by one awful round per event.

Gdula: Patrick Cantlay (23-1) — Cantlay hasn’t been quite himself since the return, and he is now just 43rd in the field in strokes gained/approach per round since the Charles Schwab.

Gehman: Brooks Koepka (28-1) — We have literally no idea what to expect from Koepka this week. This will be his first start since the Wyndham Championship.

Golf Digest: Brooks Koepka (28-1) — A no-cut event is the perfect tournament for Brooks Koepka to make a relaxing reappearance on the PGA Tour.

Golf Digest: Xander Schauffele (12-1) — Xander Schauffele is an elite player who has already proven to be a prolific PGA Tour winner.

Eldrick,

Sports: Tyrrell Hatton (28-1) — I feel bad fading a fellow Englishman but it’s a long journey on a short week for Hatton flying over from his win at the BMW PGA Championship.

2020 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 (ET)

Tee No. 1

12:45 p.m. – Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs, Jaekyeong Lee

12:56 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Keegan Bradley, Brendan Steele

1:07 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Andrew Landry, Jordan Spieth

1:18 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen

1:29 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson

1:40 p.m. – Richy Werenski, Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama

1:51 p.m. – Danny Lee, Robby Shelton, Jeongwoo Ham

2:02 p.m. – Brian Harman, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz

2:13 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:24 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Hanbyeol Kim

2:35 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:46 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Brooks Koepka

2:57 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, Seonghyeon Kim

Tee No. 10

12:45 p.m. – Russell Henley, Joel Dahmen, Scottie Scheffler

12:56 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter

1:07 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood

1:18 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Sung Kang, Justin Rose

1:29 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Wolff

1:40 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim

1:51 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Joohyung Kim

2:02 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Tom Hoge, Tae Hee Lee

2:13 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Adam Long

2:24 p.m. – Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Dylan Frittelli

2:35 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston

2:46 p.m. – Kevin Na, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer

2:57 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Harris English, Mark Hubbard

Matsuyama turned in a solid 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign, finishing in the top 10 five times, ending up 15th in the FedEx Cup standings and winning over $3.6 million. Matsuyama has also had success at this event, finishing in third place at last year’s CJ Cup. The 28-year-old recently finished 17th at the U.S. Open, and he enters this week’s event ranked 20th on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.079), making Matsuyama a great choice for 2020 CJ Cup bets.