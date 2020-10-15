Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Global Info Research has recently published a report, titled [Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall AI based Edge Computing Chip market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The major players covered in AI based Edge Computing Chip are:

Cambricon

Horizon Robotics

Nvidia

Huawei Hisilicon

Intel

ARM

By Type, AI based Edge Computing Chip market has been segmented into

12nm

16nm

Others

By Application, AI based Edge Computing Chip has been segmented into:

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Home

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Smart Finance

Smart Medical

Smart Driving

Other

Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the AI based Edge Computing Chip market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global AI based Edge Computing Chip market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 AI based Edge Computing Chip Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 12nm

1.2.3 16nm

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Smart Manufacturing

1.3.3 Smart Home

1.3.4 Smart Retail

1.3.5 Smart Transportation

1.3.6 Smart Finance

1.3.7 Smart Medical

1.3.8 Smart Driving

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Overview of Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market

1.4.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cambricon

2.1.1 Cambricon Details

2.1.2 Cambricon Major Business

2.1.3 Cambricon SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cambricon Product and Services

2.1.5 Cambricon AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Horizon Robotics

2.2.1 Horizon Robotics Details

2.2.2 Horizon Robotics Major Business

2.2.3 Horizon Robotics SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Horizon Robotics Product and Services

2.2.5 Horizon Robotics AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Nvidia

2.3.1 Nvidia Details

2.3.2 Nvidia Major Business

2.3.3 Nvidia SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Nvidia Product and Services

2.3.5 Nvidia AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Huawei Hisilicon

2.4.1 Huawei Hisilicon Details

2.4.2 Huawei Hisilicon Major Business

2.4.3 Huawei Hisilicon SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Huawei Hisilicon Product and Services

2.4.5 Huawei Hisilicon AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Intel

2.5.1 Intel Details

2.5.2 Intel Major Business

2.5.3 Intel SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Intel Product and Services

2.5.5 Intel AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ARM

2.6.1 ARM Details

2.6.2 ARM Major Business

2.6.3 ARM Product and Services

2.6.4 ARM AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 AI based Edge Computing Chip Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 AI based Edge Computing Chip Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global AI based Edge Computing Chip Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

