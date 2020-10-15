Global AWS Managed Services Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AWS Managed Services industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on AWS Managed Services and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled [Global AWS Managed Services Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Both the market measurement tools offer evaluation of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. It also elucidates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. The report studies the ongoing political scenarios that are expected to dictate the pricing and import and export in the global AWS Managed Services market. Furthermore, it also explains the lucrative opportunities present in the overall market that players can focus on to make their mark.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-AWS-Managed-Services_p503251.html

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global AWS Managed Services Market Research Report:

Accenture plc

Logicworks

Capgemini SE

DXC Technology Company

Cloudreach Europe Ltd.

Rackspace Inc.

Slalom LLC

8K Miles Software Services

Cloudnexa, Inc.

Rackspace US, Inc.

e-Zest Solutions

Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation)

Mission Cloud Services Inc

CLOUDREACH

Onica

Claranet limited

AllCloud

Capgemini

Regions Covered in the Global AWS Managed Services Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on AWS Managed Services includes segmentation of the market. The global AWS Managed Services market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end users, and region. Each segment includes a detailed explanation of the factors that are likely to drive and restrain it. In addition, the research report also provides an assessment of the emerging trends in the global market that will benefit each segment during the forecast years.

Analysts have also studied the competitive landscape present in the global AWS Managed Services market. The chapter on company profiles includes an analysis of the key players operating in the global AWS Managed Services market. It provides vital information about the strategic initiatives about the companies in the market and their outlook for the forecast years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global AWS Managed Services market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global AWS Managed Services market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global AWS Managed Services market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 AWS Managed Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AWS Managed Services

1.2 Classification of AWS Managed Services by Type

1.2.1 Global AWS Managed Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global AWS Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Advisory Service

1.2.4 Operations Service

1.2.5 Cloud Migration Service

1.3 Global AWS Managed Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global AWS Managed Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 SMEs

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Global AWS Managed Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global AWS Managed Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of AWS Managed Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) AWS Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) AWS Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) AWS Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) AWS Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) AWS Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Accenture plc

2.1.1 Accenture plc Details

2.1.2 Accenture plc Major Business

2.1.3 Accenture plc SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Accenture plc Product and Services

2.1.5 Accenture plc AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Logicworks

2.2.1 Logicworks Details

2.2.2 Logicworks Major Business

2.2.3 Logicworks SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Logicworks Product and Services

2.2.5 Logicworks AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Capgemini SE

2.3.1 Capgemini SE Details

2.3.2 Capgemini SE Major Business

2.3.3 Capgemini SE SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Capgemini SE Product and Services

2.3.5 Capgemini SE AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DXC Technology Company

2.4.1 DXC Technology Company Details

2.4.2 DXC Technology Company Major Business

2.4.3 DXC Technology Company SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DXC Technology Company Product and Services

2.4.5 DXC Technology Company AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Cloudreach Europe Ltd.

2.5.1 Cloudreach Europe Ltd. Details

2.5.2 Cloudreach Europe Ltd. Major Business

2.5.3 Cloudreach Europe Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Cloudreach Europe Ltd. Product and Services

2.5.5 Cloudreach Europe Ltd. AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Rackspace Inc.

2.6.1 Rackspace Inc. Details

2.6.2 Rackspace Inc. Major Business

2.6.3 Rackspace Inc. Product and Services

2.6.4 Rackspace Inc. AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Slalom LLC

2.7.1 Slalom LLC Details

2.7.2 Slalom LLC Major Business

2.7.3 Slalom LLC Product and Services

2.7.4 Slalom LLC AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 8K Miles Software Services

2.8.1 8K Miles Software Services Details

2.8.2 8K Miles Software Services Major Business

2.8.3 8K Miles Software Services Product and Services

2.8.4 8K Miles Software Services AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Cloudnexa, Inc.

2.9.1 Cloudnexa, Inc. Details

2.9.2 Cloudnexa, Inc. Major Business

2.9.3 Cloudnexa, Inc. Product and Services

2.9.4 Cloudnexa, Inc. AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Rackspace US, Inc.

2.10.1 Rackspace US, Inc. Details

2.10.2 Rackspace US, Inc. Major Business

2.10.3 Rackspace US, Inc. Product and Services

2.10.4 Rackspace US, Inc. AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 e-Zest Solutions

2.11.1 e-Zest Solutions Details

2.11.2 e-Zest Solutions Major Business

2.11.3 e-Zest Solutions Product and Services

2.11.4 e-Zest Solutions AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation)

2.12.1 Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation) Details

2.12.2 Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation) Major Business

2.12.3 Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation) Product and Services

2.12.4 Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation) AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Mission Cloud Services Inc

2.13.1 Mission Cloud Services Inc Details

2.13.2 Mission Cloud Services Inc Major Business

2.13.3 Mission Cloud Services Inc Product and Services

2.13.4 Mission Cloud Services Inc AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 CLOUDREACH

2.14.1 CLOUDREACH Details

2.14.2 CLOUDREACH Major Business

2.14.3 CLOUDREACH Product and Services

2.14.4 CLOUDREACH AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Onica

2.15.1 Onica Details

2.15.2 Onica Major Business

2.15.3 Onica Product and Services

2.15.4 Onica AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Claranet limited

2.16.1 Claranet limited Details

2.16.2 Claranet limited Major Business

2.16.3 Claranet limited Product and Services

2.16.4 Claranet limited AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 AllCloud

2.17.1 AllCloud Details

2.17.2 AllCloud Major Business

2.17.3 AllCloud Product and Services

2.17.4 AllCloud AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Capgemini

2.18.1 Capgemini Details

2.18.2 Capgemini Major Business

2.18.3 Capgemini Product and Services

2.18.3 Capgemini AWS Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global AWS Managed Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 AWS Managed Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 AWS Managed Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global AWS Managed Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue AWS Managed Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa AWS Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa AWS Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global AWS Managed Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global AWS Managed Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Advisory Service Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Operations Service Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Cloud Migration Service Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global AWS Managed Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global AWS Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 AWS Managed Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 SMEs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global AWS Managed Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global AWS Managed Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global AWS Managed Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America AWS Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe AWS Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific AWS Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America AWS Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa AWS Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG