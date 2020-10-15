How to Watch Braves vs Dodgers Live Stream Free Reddit MLB Playoffs Online TV Channel

You Need to Know About Braves vs Dodgers Live Online Stream Free TV Channel. MLB The Atlanta Braves won the first two games of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Game 3 on Wednesday evening in Arlington. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series matchup on Wednesday evening at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch Braves vs Dodgers Live Free Streaming

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 15 | Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

Preview

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, but they only narrow hung on in Game 2. The bullpen turned an 8-3 lead into a nail-biting 8-7 win in the ninth inning. For the Braves, the story of the postseason has been their pitching. They’ve allowed 13 runs in their seven postseason games and 12 of the 13 runs came in two games. One run total in the other five games. Prior to the near bullpen meltdown in Game 2, Atlanta’s moundsmen were out-of-this-world good in October. The offense has been really great as well.

Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his Game 2 start with back spasms and while he’s feeling better, he will not start Game 3. It’ll be Urias instead. Kershaw could start Game 4, when the Dodgers hope their season won’t be on the line. Expect the Braves to go all out to win Game 3 and get that commanding 3-0 series lead. Their pitching is a bit unsettled for Games 4 and 5 and they don’t want to give the Dodgers any breathing room.

Prediction

Normally I would say there’s no chance a team as talented as the Dodgers could lose three straight and fall behind 0-3 in the series, but these are not normal times. The Braves look that damn good right now and I buy into Wright’s adjustments (pitch selection, position on the rubber). I expect Atlanta to win Game 3.

Dodgers’ 11-run inning: 11 things to know about the record-setting frame in NLCS Game 4 vs. Braves

Through the first 15 innings of the 2020 NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers offense was held in check by the Atlanta Braves pitching staff. They had managed just one run: a solo homer from Enrique Hernandez. Signs of life were spotted in the last three innings, as the Dodgers scored seven runs and made the Braves’ sweat out a one-run win to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Dodgers carried that late momentum over to a historic first inning against Braves’ starter Kyle Wright and even dinged the Braves’ bullpen pretty strongly. When all was said and done, the Dodgers had scored an absurd 11 runs before the Braves even batted. ELEVEN!

Here are 11 things to know about the 11-run inning.

The 11 runs are the most ever scored in a single inning by a team in the history of Major League Baseball postseason play. It all started with an overturned call. On the first pitch of the game, Mookie Betts hit a grounder right down the third-base line, and, at first glance, Johan Camargo made an outstanding play to get Betts. The call was overturned via replay, though, as Betts beat the throw by an eyelash. Corey Seager got the scoring started immediately thereafter, with a double that scored Betts. The Dodgers had their first lead of the NLCS after just two batters, but that was only the beginning.

Edwin Riosthen went back-to-back. Just like that, it was already 6-0. The parting shot to the historic inning was Max Muncy’s grand slam. It came off Braves reliever Grant Dayton, who loaded the bases with two outs.

That made the Dodgers the first team in postseason history to hit three home runs in the first inning (via MLB.com’s Sarah Langs).

Every single Dodgers player scored a run. Think about how insane that is. All nine Dodgers scored a run in the first inning. Betts and Corey Seager each scored twice. Though not quite to this extent, the Braves have of been here before. Last year in Game 5 of the NLDS, they gave up 10 runs in the first inning to the Cardinals and lost that elimination game. The Braves’ pitchers had been dominant until the last three innings in Game 2. They had allowed just six runs in their first six games of the 2020 postseason. Wright made dubious history as the first pitcher to ever allow at least seven earned runs in less than an inning in the playoffs (via Katie Sharp). There are implications for the rest of the series here. The Braves have to piece together 27 outs and they didn’t even get three from their starter. They cannot afford to have their whole bullpen gassed with no days off in this NLCS. Youngster Bryse Wilson is starting Game 4 and he hasn’t thrown more than five innings in a game this season — and the last time he did that was Sept. 22.

The good news for the Braves is the worst thing that can happen Wednesday is they finish the night with two games to one lead.

Clayton Kershaw injury update: Dodgers lefty to start NLCS Game 4 vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday evening by a score of 15-3. Now they’ll turn to ace lefty Clayton Kershaw as they try to even the series in Thursday’s Game 4.

Kershaw, who was scratched from his Game 2 start because of back spasms, was earlier described by manager Dave Roberts as a “likely possibility” to start Game 4 by manager Dave Roberts, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. After Game 3, however, Roberts confirmed that Kershaw would indeed make the Game 4 start.

In 10 regular-season starts, the three-time Cy Young winner posted a 2.16 ERA and averaged nearly six innings per pop. He also recorded 7.75 strikeouts for every walk he issued. Even beyond Kershaw’s expected level of output, the Dodgers would have been facing a logistical headache if he had proved unfit for action.

Presumably, the Dodgers would’ve run a modified bullpen game in Kershaw’s place, with rookie Dustin May likely getting the nod. The problem there is that May threw 21 pitches in Monday’s Game 1, and he would likely have been limited to one time through the order. The Dodgers would, ostensibly, be without Alex Wood, who threw 40 pitches in Game 2. As such, they would have had to string together a sequence of shorter relief appearances, which might not be a problem in a typical year, but could prove costly with the series offering no days off.

No such concerns now, though, as Kershaw is set to take the mound and try to notch the series up at 2-2.

Los Angeles Dodgers make MLB postseason history with 11-run first inning vs. Atlanta Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t complete their spirited ninth-inning comeback against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, but their hitters were steadfast in the belief that along the way, they found something. Something meaningful. Something, they believed, would propel them for what remained of this National League Championship Series.

The following afternoon, with their dominant season on the brink, they watched that something spill into an 11-run first inning that set a record and ignited a 15-3 Game 3 victory that brought the Dodgers back to life.

“That was our whole goal,” Max Muncy said, “to carry over the momentum of last night.”

The 11 runs topped 10-run innings amassed by four other teams — the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals, 2002 Los Angeles Angels, 1968 Detroit Tigers, and 1929 Oakland Athletics — for the most in any inning in postseason history. The Cardinals were the only team to score that many in the first, doing so in Game 5 of last year’s NL Division Series, which ended the Braves’ season. The Dodgers tied those Cardinals for another postseason record by sending 14 men to bat in the first inning.

Corey Seager got the Dodgers on the board with an opposite-field, run-scoring double. Will Smith followed with an RBI double to center. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios, additions to the lineup, followed with back-to-back homers off Braves starter Kyle Wright, who faced only nine batters. Muncy, whose towering home run highlighted the four-run ninth inning that came up just short in Tuesday’s 8-7 loss in Game 2, punctuated the scoring with a grand slam.

“That was a big first inning for us,” Seager said, putting it mildly.

It started, as usual, with Mookie Betts, who began the game with an infield single that was initially ruled an out. The Dodgers have had some miscommunication lately with Chad Chop, a video coordinator who handles replay challenges. But he instructed the Dodgers to challenge a very close play at first base, a risky decision so early in a game, and it prompted the overturned call that started the rally.

“For some reason, that just lit a match in everyone,” Pederson said. “We were very excited and just ran with that momentum.”